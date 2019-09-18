Powell speech: Bulk of FOMC is taking decisions meeting by meeting

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to lower the federal funds target rate by 25 basis points to 1.75% - 2% range, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is responding to questions from the press, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.
"This is a time of difficult judgments."
"If you see trouble approaching on the horizon, you should steer away from it if you can."
"Better to be proactive when adjusting the policy."
"Bulk of the Committee is taking decisions meeting by meeting."
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
