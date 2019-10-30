Powell faces tightrope act framing potential pause on Fed rate cuts - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) carries a preview of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision due later this Wednesday at 1800 GMT.

Key Quotes:

“Without signs of a sharper deterioration in economic data, officials on Wednesday may seek to tamp down on expectations that they will keep cutting rates-including at their final scheduled meeting of the year in December

At the same time, soft economic data of late could make officials uncomfortable delivering an "all clear" signal, particularly because any residual damage from the U.S.-China trade war may not yet be fully reflected.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will walk a tightrope this week over whether and how to signal a potential timeout in rate cuts following an expected reduction on Wednesday.”