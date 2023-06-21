- Pound Sterling is displaying volatile moves as UK inflation has accelerated.
- Higher United Kingdom price pressures are going to propel the need for bulk rate hikes from the Bank of England.
- UK firms have been offering higher wages to offset supply shortage vs. excess demand deviation.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is experiencing wild moves after United Kingdom inflation for May has turned out to be more persistent than expected. The GBP/USD pair might attract buyers as surprisingly higher inflationary pressures in Britain will propel the need for bulky hikes in the interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE).
Tight labor market conditions in the United Kingdom have fueled inflationary pressures. Households demand has remained elevated as higher earnings provided the luxury of having more disposable individuals. Fears of bigger interest rate hikes by the UK central bank have accelerated, which might scale down the deviation of the Federal Reserve’s higher interest rates significantly. The Pound Sterling is bound to stay bullish versus the US Dollar while this central bank discrepancy continues.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling gains traction as UK inflation soars
- UK inflation figures have surprisingly landed higher than expectations and have propelled chances of a 50 basis point interest rate hike by the Bank of England on Thursday.
- The monthly headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May expanded at a pace of 0.7%, matched April’s pace but remained higher than the estimated speed of 0.5%.
- Annualized headline inflation remained steady at 8.7% while the market was anticipating a deceleration to 8.4%.
- Core UK CPI that excludes oil and food prices has accelerated to 7.1% versus the consensus and the former release of 6.8%.
- A quarterly survey done by the Bank of England shows that consumer inflation expectations for the coming 12 months have softened to 3.5% in May against the prior release of 3.9% being recorded in February, while five-year inflation expectations remained steady at 3.0%.
- BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said last week that inflation will come down, but it will take longer than expected while speaking before the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee.
- Shortages of labor due to Brexit, early retirement, and the 45-year high food price index have remained major contributors to persistence in UK inflation.
- BoE policymaker Catherine Mann said last week that wage increases of 4.0% would be a challenge to returning CPI to 2.0%.”
- UK firms have been offering higher wages to offset the deviation between excess demand and supply shortage of labor.
- Reuters reported that human resources data firm XpertHR said the median basic pay settlement in the three months to the end of May remained at 6%, keeping pressure on the central bank for raising interest rates further.
- The US Dollar Index has remained inside the woods ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to the US Congress on Wednesday.
- Investors would like to see whether Jerome Powell would stand on guidance already delivered as the street is anticipating only one rate hike by year-end while the central bank guided two more interest rates.
- As per the CME Fedwatch tool, more than 50% chances are in favor of only one interest rate hike from the Fed by year-end.
- The overall risk profile is showing caution as Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that China is planning military training facility in Cuba, to which US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has shown deeper concerns.
- Federal Reserve board member Lisa Cook and vice chair Philip Jefferson have backed taming sticky inflation.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling aims to recapture its annual high at 1.2850
The Pound Sterling has rebounded moderately after correcting to near the crucial support of 1.2700. The Cable is consistently approaching north in a Rising Channel chart pattern in which each pullback is considered a buying opportunity by the market participants. Sentiment for Cable is extremely bullish as short-to-long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are upward-sloping. Also, momentum oscillators are oscillating in the bullish range supporting range extension.
Bullish bias for the Cable would strengthen if it manages to climb above the fresh annual high around 1.2850. The upside momentum could exhaust if Cable drops below the previous month’s high around 1.2669.
Inflation FAQs
What is inflation?
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
What is the impact of inflation on foreign exchange?
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
How does inflation influence the price of Gold?
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it.
Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
