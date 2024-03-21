Pound Sterling trades on a stronger note near 1.2790 ahead of the BoE rate decision

GBP/USD Price Analysis: The immediate upside barrier is seen at the 1.2800 mark, BoE rate decision looms
The GBP/USD pair holds positive ground below the 1.2800 psychological barrier during the early European session on Thursday. The weaker US Dollar (USD) following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision provides some support to the major pair. GBP/USD currently trades around 1.2790, up 0.04% on the day.
The US Fed held the rate steady at 5.25–5.50% at its March meeting on Wednesday, with the median dot plot for 2024 unchanged from the 75 basis points (bps) of cuts reported in the December projections. Investors will closely watch the Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy meeting on Thursday, with no change in rate expected. Read more...
GBP/USD gains ground near the 1.2800 barrier, BoE rate decision eyed
The GBP/USD pair gains momentum during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The rebound of the pair is supported by the weaker US Dollar (USD) following Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Powell's dovish press conference. Investors will closely watch the Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decision on Thursday, along with the preliminary US S&P Global PMI for March. At the press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2797, adding 0.09% on the day.
The US Fed decided to keep its benchmark overnight borrowing rate in a range between 5.25% and 5.5% on Wednesday. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell did not indicate the timing of rate cuts, but he expected to lower the interest rate before the end of this year. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, futures markets have prices in a 75% odds that the Fed will start cutting the rate in the June meeting. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.279
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2786
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2728
|Daily SMA50
|1.2687
|Daily SMA100
|1.2632
|Daily SMA200
|1.2594
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2787
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2684
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2865
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2725
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2773
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2748
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2724
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.265
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2821
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2855
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2923
EUR/USD advances to near 1.0930 after Fed keeps policy rates unchanged
EUR/USD extends its gains for the second consecutive session as the US Federal Reserve maintained its benchmark rates at 5.5% during Wednesday's policy meeting. The pair rises to near 1.0930 during the early European trading hours on Thursday.
GBP/USD: The immediate upside barrier is seen at the 1.2800 mark, BoE rate decision looms
GBP/USD holds positive ground below the 1.2800 psychological barrier during the early European session on Thursday. The weaker US Dollar following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision provides some support to the major pair.
Gold: Will XAU/USD sustain its record rally on dovish Fed outlook?
Gold price is correcting from a fresh all-time high of $2,223 reached in early Asian trading on Thursday, although defends the $2,200 threshold amid sustained weakness in the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields. Markets digest the dovish US Federal Reserve no-interest rate change decision on Wednesday.
Bitcoin price could hit a new ATH, but there’s a caveat to this bounce
Bitcoin’s weekly sell signal seems to have played out without providing a dip into a key range. This premature bounce could be a short squeeze that eventually catches the eager bulls off guard.
Bank of England preview: We still pencil in the first cut in June
The Bank of England is likely to keep the interest rate unchanged at 5.25% today, which aligns with consensus and current market pricing. The vote is expected to split 7-1-1, with the majority voting for an unchanged decision, Mann voting for a hike, and Dhingra voting for a cut.