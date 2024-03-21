Pound Sterling trades on a stronger note near 1.2790 ahead of the BoE rate decision

The US Fed decided to keep its benchmark overnight borrowing rate in a range between 5.25% and 5.5% on Wednesday. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell did not indicate the timing of rate cuts, but he expected to lower the interest rate before the end of this year. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, futures markets have prices in a 75% odds that the Fed will start cutting the rate in the June meeting. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair gains momentum during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The rebound of the pair is supported by the weaker US Dollar (USD) following Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Powell's dovish press conference. Investors will closely watch the Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decision on Thursday, along with the preliminary US S&P Global PMI for March. At the press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2797, adding 0.09% on the day.

The US Fed held the rate steady at 5.25–5.50% at its March meeting on Wednesday, with the median dot plot for 2024 unchanged from the 75 basis points (bps) of cuts reported in the December projections. Investors will closely watch the Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy meeting on Thursday, with no change in rate expected. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair holds positive ground below the 1.2800 psychological barrier during the early European session on Thursday. The weaker US Dollar (USD) following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision provides some support to the major pair. GBP/USD currently trades around 1.2790, up 0.04% on the day.

