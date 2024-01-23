Pound Sterling to reclaim a little ground vs. the Euro this year – Rabobank

EUR/GBP offered below 0.8600. Economists at Rabobank analyze Pound Sterling’s outlook.
High debt levels will limit the scope for spending
Relatively slow growth and high debt in the UK are not a good combination for a new government. The lessons learnt from the Truss debacle have highlighted that the markets have no tolerance for unfunded spending commitments and stressed the importance of budgetary prudence. This should narrow scope for spending giveaways after the election and potentially reduce the likelihood that GBP is undermined by political upheaval.
We continue to expect the GBP to reclaim a little ground vs. the EUR this year and retain our forecast of EUR/GBP 0.8400 by year-end.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0850 following earlier rebound
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.0850 after rising above 1.0900 earlier in the day. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar hold its ground and weighs on the pair ahead of the ECB policy meeting later this week.
GBP/USD declines below 1.2700 as USD rebounds
GBP/USD reversed its direction and declined below 1.2700 from the daily high it set near 1.2750 in the early European session. The US Dollar stays resilient against its major rivals as US T-bond yields inch higher, not allowing the pair to gather bullish momentum.
Gold clings to modest gains near $2,030
Gold trades modestly higher above $2,020 in a choppy session on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds comfortably above 4% and limits XAU/USD's upside ahead of the 2-year US Treasury note auction.
Ethereum traders realize nearly $33 million in losses as overheated futures market cools
Ethereum price dipped nearly 7% in the past day as the crypto market corrected on Monday. Bitcoin led the decline by dropping below $40,000, a psychologically important level, for the first time since December 3.
January’s ECB cheat sheet: Giving markets the cold shoulder
Trying to convince markets that pricing rate cuts is wrong requires offering guidance, something that the European Central Bank may have little interest in doing at this stage.