Pound Sterling: Stage seems set for a move towards 1.3200

Pound Sterling could move higher to 1.3220 – UOB

24-hour view: “Our view of ‘further sustained GBP strength is not expected’ was incorrect as GBP jumped another 100 pips overnight. Despite overextended conditions, GBP may have enough to take on 1.3170 before any consolidation begins. On the downside, support is at 1.3070 and only a move below 1.3020 would indicate that the rapid up-move of the past two days has come to an end.” Read more...

GBP/USD snaps three-day winning streak despite UK PM Johnson’s Brexit victory

GBP/USD drops to the intra-day low of 1.3124 while heading into the London open on Thursday. In doing so, the pair snaps the three-day winning streak while also ignoring the UK PM Boris Johnson’s ability to end the years of Brexit deadlock by winning support for his Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB). Read more...

Additional important levels Overview Today last price 1.3128 Today Daily Change -7 pips Today Daily Change % -0.05% Today daily open 1.3135 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3086 Daily SMA50 1.3048 Daily SMA100 1.2823 Daily SMA200 1.2691 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3154 Previous Daily Low 1.3035 Previous Weekly High 1.312 Previous Weekly Low 1.2954 Previous Monthly High 1.3515 Previous Monthly Low 1.2896 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3109 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.308 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3062 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2989 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2943 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3181 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3227 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.33

Pound Sterling Forecast: Stage seems set for a move towards 1.3200 mark

The Pound Sterling rallied across the board on Wednesday and pushed the GBP/USD pair to two-week tops, around mid-1.3100s. Record improvement in the gauge of optimism in the manufacturing sector was seen as a key trigger for the pair's sharp appreciating move of around 120 pips. According to the CBI survey, the Quarterly Business Situation Index jumped sharply to +23 in January from -44 in October. This marked the stronger level since April 2014 and the 67 points quarterly swing was also the largest on record since 1958. Read more...