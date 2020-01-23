Pound Sterling: Stage seems set for a move towards 1.3200

Pound Sterling could move higher to 1.3220 – UOB
24-hour view: “Our view of ‘further sustained GBP strength is not expected’ was incorrect as GBP jumped another 100 pips overnight. Despite overextended conditions, GBP may have enough to take on 1.3170 before any consolidation begins. On the downside, support is at 1.3070 and only a move below 1.3020 would indicate that the rapid up-move of the past two days has come to an end.” Read more...
GBP/USD snaps three-day winning streak despite UK PM Johnson’s Brexit victory
GBP/USD drops to the intra-day low of 1.3124 while heading into the London open on Thursday. In doing so, the pair snaps the three-day winning streak while also ignoring the UK PM Boris Johnson’s ability to end the years of Brexit deadlock by winning support for his Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB). Read more...
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3128
|Today Daily Change
|-7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.3135
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3086
|Daily SMA50
|1.3048
|Daily SMA100
|1.2823
|Daily SMA200
|1.2691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3154
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3035
|Previous Weekly High
|1.312
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2954
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3109
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.308
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3062
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2989
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2943
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3181
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.33
Pound Sterling Forecast: Stage seems set for a move towards 1.3200 mark
The Pound Sterling rallied across the board on Wednesday and pushed the GBP/USD pair to two-week tops, around mid-1.3100s. Record improvement in the gauge of optimism in the manufacturing sector was seen as a key trigger for the pair's sharp appreciating move of around 120 pips. According to the CBI survey, the Quarterly Business Situation Index jumped sharply to +23 in January from -44 in October. This marked the stronger level since April 2014 and the 67 points quarterly swing was also the largest on record since 1958. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured under 1.11 amid virus fears, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, under pressure as fears of the coronavirus weigh on markets. The ECB is set to leave rates unchanged and provide views about the current economic environment.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.31 after parliament seals Brexit
GBP/USD is trading above 1.31, consolidating its gains. The House of Lords gave its final seal to Brexit. Speculation ahead of the BOE's decision continues after upbeat data diminished chances for an imminent move.
Forex Today: Coronavirus fears spread and weigh on markets, Aussie surges, all eyes on the ECB
Chinese authorities have shut down access links to Wuhan, the large provincial capital where the coronavirus originates from. The news, coming ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, is weighing on markets.
WTI hits 7-week low, potential bull RSI divergence on 1H
WTI oil fell to $55.68 soon before press time, the lowest level since Dec. 3, having declined by 3.73% on Wednesday. The black gold has found acceptance below $56.60, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (one of the golden ratio) of the rally from $51.03 to $65.62.
USD/JPY drops to fresh eight-day lows near 109.50
USD/JPY extends losses and trades close to an eight-day low near 109.50 in a relatively risk-off environment, with the media headlines full of the coronavirus as it spreads internationally. Bears can look to the golden ratio around mid-108s.