Pound Sterling stabilizes ahead of key central bank decisions

GBP/USD stabilizes ahead of key central bank decisions, UK’s inflation in focus

The Pound Sterling losses steam and treads water against the US Dollar as traders prepare for the announcement of major central banks' monetary policy decisions. The Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve are expected to hold rates unchanged, though a ‘hawkish tilt’ of the Fed might weigh on Sterling; the GBP/USD trades at 1.2727, barely down 0.04%. Read More...

Pound Sterling trades sideways above 1.2700 ahead of eventful week

The Pound Sterling (GBP) struggles for a decisive move in Monday’s late London session. Investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE), which will be announced on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Read More...

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2730 as markets adopt caution ahead of Fed decision

GBP/USD appears to reverse its decline initiated on Thursday, hovering around 1.2730 during the Asian session on Monday. However, the pair faced setbacks amidst market caution preceding the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2726
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.2736
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2709
Daily SMA50 1.2686
Daily SMA100 1.2614
Daily SMA200 1.2592
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2759
Previous Daily Low 1.2725
Previous Weekly High 1.2865
Previous Weekly Low 1.2725
Previous Monthly High 1.2773
Previous Monthly Low 1.2518
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2738
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2746
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2721
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2706
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2687
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2754
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2773
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2788

 

 

 
