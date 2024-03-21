GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could extend rally if it clears 1.2800 on BoE

GBP/USD reversed its direction after dipping below 1.2700 on Wednesday and closed the day decisively higher, supported by the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD). The pair stays in a consolidation phase slightly below 1.2800 as markets await the Bank of England's (BoE) policy announcements.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced late Wednesday that it held the policy rate steady at 5.25%-5.5% in a widely anticipated move. The revised Summary of Economic Projections, also known as the dot plot, showed that policymakers were still forecasting a 75 basis point (bps) reduction in the policy rate in 2024, the same as they did in December.

Pound Sterling soars amid upbeat market mood, BoE decision in focus

The Pound Sterling (GBP) exhibits strength in Thursday’s London session ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate decision, prompted by investors’ higher risk appetite. The GBP/USD pair saw a juggernaut rally as the Federal Reserve (Fed) stuck to the forecast of three rate cuts for this year, which weakened investors’ appeal for the US Dollar (USD).

The BoE is widely anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25% as the United Kingdom's core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is the preferred inflation measure of policymakers, is growing by more than twice the required rate of 2%. Investors will look for cues about when the BoE will start lowering key borrowing rates. Currently, expectations are firm for a rate cut in the August policy meeting.

GBP/USD dips as UK inflation lower than expected

The British pound has extended its losses on Wednesday. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2695, down 0.21%. The pound has been on a slide and is down about 1.2% since March 13.

Households in the UK haven’t had much to smile about when it comes to the economy, but there was some good news today as UK inflation dropped to 3.4% y/y in February, down from 4% in January and just below the market estimate of 3.5%. This was the lowest rate since September 2021. Read more...