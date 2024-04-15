Pound Sterling rejected at 1.2500 pulls back to retest support area at 1.2430

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound, rejected at 1.2500 pulls back to retest support area at 1.2430
Pound Sterling falls back as upbeat US Retail Sales strengthen US Dollar
GBP/USD edges higher to above 1.2450 amid hawkish sentiment surrounding Fed
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2459
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.2449
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.263
|Daily SMA50
|1.2655
|Daily SMA100
|1.2669
|Daily SMA200
|1.2584
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2559
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2427
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2709
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2427
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2894
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2575
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2477
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2508
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2398
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2346
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2266
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.253
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.261
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2661
