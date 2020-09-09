Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Will the GBP/USD continue falling? [Video]

GBP/USD: Intraday/near term rallies are now a chance to sell [Video]

An acceleration lower on Cable has really taken hold in recent sessions, with the market losing -180 pip in yesterday’s session. This has come amidst almost perfect selling conditions, with GBP battered from increased Brexit risk and USD engaging a broad risk-off rally. The move has retreated below 1.3000 and is breaking the key support band 1.2980/1.3000 with further downside today. Momentum is increasingly corrective, with RSI into the low 40s, whilst MACD and Stochastics accelerate lower. The inference is that intraday/near term rallies are now a chance to sell. A closing breach of 1.2980 would imply further downside now towards a previous breakout support at 1.2810. The hourly chart shows resistance at 1.3000/1.3055 now, but the market would effectively needs to move through 1.3170 to really suggest a meaningful return to bull control. Read More...

Technical analysis: Will the GBP/USD continue falling?

On the daily timeframe GBPUSD: Daily is declining toward the 200-day moving average MA(200) which is rising. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.2918. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.3481. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

Uncertainty over UK trade deal with the European Union weighs on Pound. Will the GBPUSD continue falling? Read More...

GBP/USD Forecast: Oversold conditions set to pause pound's pounding, probably only temporarily

"This does break international law" – That confession by Brandon Lewis, the UK's Northern Ireland Secretary, adds fuel to the Brexit fire and pushing the pound lower, exacerbating the sell-off.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is pushing through legislation that would violate the Withdrawal Agreement signed with the EU last year. It changes several aspects of dealings in Northern Ireland, including sensitive customs checks. The full details are due out later on Wednesday, but markets are already moving. Read More...