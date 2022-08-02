Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: The GBP/USD is testing key support during its upward trend

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to hold above 1.2160 to remain bullish

After having climbed to a fresh five-week high near 1.2300 on Monday, GBP/USD has lost its traction and dropped to the 1.2200 area in the early European session on Tuesday. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood is making it difficult for the British pound to find demand but buyers could look to remain active as long as the 1.2160 support holds.

Investors seek refuge on Tuesday amid escalating US-China tensions. US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly on her way to Taiwan and China has voiced its opposition to this US action. “There will be serious consequences if she insists on making the visit," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said and Xinhua news agency reported that China will take "resolute measures" if Pelosi goes ahead with the trip. Read more ...

The GBP/USD is testing key support during its upward trend

On the four-hour chart, the GBP/USD turned bullish after crossing above the 200-period EMA last week. Currently, the pair is trading within an ascending channel. Having made a new top at 1.22956, in line with the channel’s upper border, the price is hanging out around the 1.21857 support level. It is not surprising to see the pair consolidate around this barrier for some time since selling pressure is unlikely to be strong enough to wipe out the support level immediately.

As long as the pair sticks within the channel, the outlook remains positive for the pound, even if the recent sell-off is followed by a broader bearish pressure below the current support level. If the price declines further, it could reach the support area of 1.21106 along the 200-period and 50-period exponential moving average boundaries. With this confluence of support levels limiting losses, GBP buyers may succeed in making a new higher bottom, aiming for 1.21857. Read more ...

GBP/USD retreats further from multi-week high, slides below 1.2200 amid rebounding USD

The GBP/USD pair witnessed a turnaround from the 1.2275-1.2280 region on Tuesday and retreats further from its highest level since June 27 touched the previous day. The steady intraday descent extends through the early part of the European session and drags spot prices below the 1.2200 mark in the last hour.

The US dollar stages a goodish rebound from a four-week low set earlier this Tuesday, which turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The market sentiment remains fragile amid growing worries about a global economic downturn. Apart from this, mounting diplomatic tensions ahead of the planned Taiwan visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is tempering investors' appetite for riskier assets and benefiting the safe-haven greenback. Read more ...