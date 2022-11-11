GBPUSD outlook: The weekly bullish engulfing adds to positive near-term outlook

Cable keeps positive tone following Thursday’s 3.3% rally, which generated an additional bullish signal on close above descending 100DMA (1.1658). Weaker dollar keeps pound inflated and bulls focus target at 1.1834 (Fibo 76.4% of 1.2293/1.0348), the last obstacle en-route to psychological 1.20 barrier.

Bullish daily techs are additionally supported by formation of bullish engulfing pattern on weekly chart, though a pause for consolidation on overbought conditions / partial profit-taking cannot be ruled out. Broken 100DMA offers immediate support ahead of broken Fibo 61.8% (1.1550) and 1.1500 level which should keep the downside protected and offer better buying levels. Read more ...

British Pound extends rally

The US dollar was in full retreat on Thursday, after the October inflation report indicated that inflation had fallen more than expected. Headline CPI dropped to 7.7%, down from 8.2% in September and below the consensus of 8.0%. Core inflation slowed to 6.3%, down from 6.6% and lower than the forecast of 6.5%. Although inflation still remains high, investors were impressed and went all in on equities. US stocks posted their biggest one-day gain in over two years, and the US dollar was crushed in the stampede. GDP/USD jumped a massive 3.1% and pushed above 1.17 for the first time since mid-September.

The soft inflation report has fueled bets that the Fed will ease up on the pace of tightening. According to Fed Watch, the markets had priced in a 50 basis point hike in December at 55% (45% for a 75 bp move) prior to the inflation release, but this has changed to an 85% likelihood of a 0.50% (15% for 75 bp increase). Read more ...

GBPUSD holds steady near mid-1.1700s, highest since late August amid sustained USD selling

The GBPUSD pair attracts some buying near the 1.1650-1.1645 region on Friday and climbs to its highest level since late August during the first half of the European session. The pair is currently trading around the mid-1.1700s and is looking to build on the previous day's post-US CPI strong bullish momentum beyond the 100-day SMA.

The US Dollar (USD) selling remains unabated amid firming expectations that the Fed will slow the pace of its policy tightening. In fact, the USD Index, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, drops to a two-and-half-month low and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBPUSD pair. Read more ...