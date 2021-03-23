Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP surrenders to King Dollar ahead of critical testimonies

GBP/USD holds range near 50-SMA; bias neutral-to-bearish [Video]
GBPUSD continues to range-bound between the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and the tough resistance of 1.4000 for the second week, refusing to chart a new lower low below 1.3774. The short-term signals, however, remain discouraging as the 20-day SMA is slowly converging to the downside and towards the 50-day SMA, while the momentum in the RSI and the MACD keeps weakening, with the former having inched below its 50 neutral mark and the latter preparing to exit the positive zone. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling surrenders to King Dollar ahead of critical testimonies, levels to watch
"Build build build" – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's enthusiastic calls to boost Britain are now paling in comparison to plans coming from the other side of the pond. President Joe Biden's advisors have been putting the final touches on an ambitious $3 trillion infrastructure program which means a hotter US economy. That is boosting the dollar.
Moreover, broad investment in roads, trains, the internet, and also yet-to-be-defined "human infrastructure" mean elevated debt issuance. While ten-year Treasury yields have been stabilizing below 1.70%, that is likely a result of tensions ahead of critical testimonies later in the day. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Cable falls to six-week low, deflated by fading risk sentiment on negative COVID-19 news
Cable accelerated lower after brief rise on better than expected UK labor data, as negative COVID news from Europe and warning that Europe’s third wave of coronavirus could hit Britain soured the sentiment.
Fresh weakness broke pivotal support at 1.3778 (Mar 5 correction low) and pressure the top of rising daily cloud (1.3743). Daily close below 1.3778 would add to negative signals on completion of failure swing on daily chart, as a double-to at 1.40 zone weighs. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
