GBP/USD Forecast: Reopenings optimism supports the pound

The GBP/USD pair reached 1.4166, its highest since late February, ending a third consecutive day with gains near such a level. The rally was the result of the persistent dollar’s weakness, despite a risk-averse environment. There were no changes in the latest political developments in the UK, which tend to put a cap on the pound’s gains. Instead, investors seem focused on encouraging news related to the pandemic. The UK reported a sharp decrease of covid-related deaths, with only 143 critical cases at the time being. Read more...

GBP/USD bulls taking on bearish commitments at daily resistance

GBP/USD stay in charge on Tuesday but bears are lurking. A significant correction could be on the cards according to the market structure. GBP/USD is trading higher by 0.26% at the time of writing, adding even to Monday's strong surge to the upside on relief over the Scottish election results, improved economic forecasts, and lockdown easing measures. Read more...

UK GDP Preview: Reminder of past weakness to trigger a much-needed correction in GBP/USD

The chance of an upside surprise is minimal “The government took the first steps to exit these measures only in early March, and that is why economists expect economic output to drop by 1.7% quarterly. It is essential to note that these estimates are based on monthly GDP figures for January and February, thus including the worst period.” Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4141
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.4118
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3896
Daily SMA50 1.3862
Daily SMA100 1.3791
Daily SMA200 1.3455
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4158
Previous Daily Low 1.3982
Previous Weekly High 1.4006
Previous Weekly Low 1.3801
Previous Monthly High 1.4009
Previous Monthly Low 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4091
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4049
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4014
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.391
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3838
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.419
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4263
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4367

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

