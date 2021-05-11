GBP/USD Forecast: Reopenings optimism supports the pound

The GBP/USD pair reached 1.4166, its highest since late February, ending a third consecutive day with gains near such a level. The rally was the result of the persistent dollar's weakness, despite a risk-averse environment. There were no changes in the latest political developments in the UK, which tend to put a cap on the pound's gains. Instead, investors seem focused on encouraging news related to the pandemic. The UK reported a sharp decrease of covid-related deaths, with only 143 critical cases at the time being.

GBP/USD bulls taking on bearish commitments at daily resistance

GBP/USD bulls taking on bearish commitments at daily resistance

GBP/USD stay in charge on Tuesday but bears are lurking. A significant correction could be on the cards according to the market structure. GBP/USD is trading higher by 0.26% at the time of writing, adding even to Monday's strong surge to the upside on relief over the Scottish election results, improved economic forecasts, and lockdown easing measures.

UK GDP Preview: Reminder of past weakness to trigger a much-needed correction in GBP/USD

UK GDP Preview: Reminder of past weakness to trigger a much-needed correction in GBP/USD

The chance of an upside surprise is minimal "The government took the first steps to exit these measures only in early March, and that is why economists expect economic output to drop by 1.7% quarterly. It is essential to note that these estimates are based on monthly GDP figures for January and February, thus including the worst period."