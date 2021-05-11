GBP/USD Forecast: Reopenings optimism supports the pound
The GBP/USD pair reached 1.4166, its highest since late February, ending a third consecutive day with gains near such a level. The rally was the result of the persistent dollar’s weakness, despite a risk-averse environment. There were no changes in the latest political developments in the UK, which tend to put a cap on the pound’s gains. Instead, investors seem focused on encouraging news related to the pandemic. The UK reported a sharp decrease of covid-related deaths, with only 143 critical cases at the time being. Read more...
GBP/USD bulls taking on bearish commitments at daily resistance
GBP/USD stay in charge on Tuesday but bears are lurking. A significant correction could be on the cards according to the market structure. GBP/USD is trading higher by 0.26% at the time of writing, adding even to Monday's strong surge to the upside on relief over the Scottish election results, improved economic forecasts, and lockdown easing measures. Read more...
UK GDP Preview: Reminder of past weakness to trigger a much-needed correction in GBP/USD
The chance of an upside surprise is minimal “The government took the first steps to exit these measures only in early March, and that is why economists expect economic output to drop by 1.7% quarterly. It is essential to note that these estimates are based on monthly GDP figures for January and February, thus including the worst period.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4141
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.4118
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3896
|Daily SMA50
|1.3862
|Daily SMA100
|1.3791
|Daily SMA200
|1.3455
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4158
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3982
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4006
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3801
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4091
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4049
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4014
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.391
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3838
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.419
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4367
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to extend gains, trades around 1.2150
The EUR/USD pair surpassed its previous high for a handful of pips before retreating. Risk aversion put a cap on high-yielders demand, ahead of critical US inflation data.
GBP/USD: Reopenings optimism supports the pound
UK’s progress in the battle against covid hints at a strong economic comeback. The UK will publish Q1 Gross Domestic Product this Wednesday, expected to have contracted. GBP/USD is extremely overbought but shows little signs of bullish exhaustion.
Gold rebounds after dropping below $1,820
Gold is in the hands of the bulls but a correction is on the cards. The monthly outlook is critical which makes the next few weeks testing for the gold market. Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD could target 200-day SMA.
EOS price marches to $23 after Block.one announced new crypto exchange
EOS price may log the largest one-day gain since July 3, 2017. No signs of an extreme overbought condition on the daily or weekly Relative Strength Indexes (RSI). Block.one announces plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange subsidiary.
Yield Outlook: Inflation = higher rates and yields
We expect US rates and yields to continue to tick up over the next 3-6 months as the US recovery gains speed, inflation expectations and real interest rates continue to rise and markets really begin to discuss the timing of Fed QE tapering.