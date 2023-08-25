Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Pound Sterling plunges as consequences of higher interest rates widen

Pound Sterling plunges as consequences of higher interest rates widen
GBP/USD could slip back below 1.2500 – UOB
UK's Ofgem reduces price cap, household energy bills to hit GBP1,923
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2595
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2601
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2734
|Daily SMA50
|1.2793
|Daily SMA100
|1.2638
|Daily SMA200
|1.2396
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2729
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2592
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2788
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2644
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2676
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2552
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2503
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2415
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2689
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2778
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2827
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0800, looks to post weekly losses
EUR/USD recovered toward 1.0800 after touching its lowest level since mid-June below 1.0770 but looks to close the sixth straight week in the red. Although Fed Chairman Powell's hawkish tone helped the US Dollar gathered strength, improving risk mood limited the currency's gains.
GBP/USD returns below 1.2600 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD lost its traction and touched its weakest level in 10 weeks below 1.2550 before correcting slightly higher. The renewed US Dollar strength following Fed Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole weighs on the pair, which remains on track to end the week deep in negative territory.
Gold stabilizes near $1,910 following earlier drop
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped toward $1,900. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erasing its Powell-inspired gains in the last hour, however, XAU/USD managed to recover to the $1,910 area.
PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin
PEPE meme coin’s founder was doxxed in a tweet by an NFT marketplace founder early on Friday morning. Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, revealed that Zachary Testa, a landscape photographer, has been doxxed as the founder of PEPE.
Week Ahead – Volatility to continue as US jobs and inflation data on the way
Markets have been taunted by shifting Fed expectations over the past week and there’s likely to be more anguish for investors in the next few days as crucial payrolls and inflation numbers are coming up.