Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Pound Sterling plunges as consequences of higher interest rates widen

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

Pound Sterling plunges as consequences of higher interest rates widen

The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces an intense sell-off due to the widening consequences of a historically aggressive rate-tightening cycle by the Bank of England (BoE). The GBP/USD prints a fresh 11-week low amid bearish market sentiment and rising risks of a recession in the UK economy. In the battle against stubborn inflation, the BoE has raised interest rates to 5.25%, the consequences of which are impacting UK corporations, forcing some to report insolvency due to their inability to cover interest obligations. Read More...
 

GBP/USD could slip back below 1.2500 – UOB

GBP/USD risks a deeper pullback in the next few weeks, according to UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang. Read More...
 

UK's Ofgem reduces price cap, household energy bills to hit GBP1,923

On Friday, the British energy regulator, Ofgem, said it would lower its price cap on household energy bills from October to an annual level of GBP1,923 (USD2,418) for a typical dual-fuel household, compared with July’s price reduction to GBP2,074 ($2,617.60). Read More...
 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2595
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.2601
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2734
Daily SMA50 1.2793
Daily SMA100 1.2638
Daily SMA200 1.2396
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2729
Previous Daily Low 1.2592
Previous Weekly High 1.2788
Previous Weekly Low 1.2617
Previous Monthly High 1.3142
Previous Monthly Low 1.2659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2644
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2676
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2552
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2503
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2415
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2689
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2778
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2827

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0800, looks to post weekly losses

EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0800, looks to post weekly losses

EUR/USD recovered toward 1.0800 after touching its lowest level since mid-June below 1.0770 but looks to close the sixth straight week in the red. Although Fed Chairman Powell's hawkish tone helped the US Dollar gathered strength, improving risk mood limited the currency's gains. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD returns below 1.2600 on renewed USD strength

GBP/USD returns below 1.2600 on renewed USD strength

GBP/USD lost its traction and touched its weakest level in 10 weeks below 1.2550 before correcting slightly higher. The renewed US Dollar strength following Fed Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole weighs on the pair, which remains on track to end the week deep in negative territory.

GBP/USD News

Gold stabilizes near $1,910 following earlier drop

Gold stabilizes near $1,910 following earlier drop

Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped toward $1,900. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erasing its Powell-inspired gains in the last hour, however, XAU/USD managed to recover to the $1,910 area.

Gold News

PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin

PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin

PEPE meme coin’s founder was doxxed in a tweet by an NFT marketplace founder early on Friday morning. Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, revealed that Zachary Testa, a landscape photographer, has been doxxed as the founder of PEPE.

Read more

Week Ahead – Volatility to continue as US jobs and inflation data on the way

Week Ahead – Volatility to continue as US jobs and inflation data on the way

Markets have been taunted by shifting Fed expectations over the past week and there’s likely to be more anguish for investors in the next few days as crucial payrolls and inflation numbers are coming up.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures