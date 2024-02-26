Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Pound Sterling edges higher on improved market sentiment

Pound Sterling edges higher on improved market sentiment

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is stuck in a tight range in Monday’s European session as investors need more insights on the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rates for fresh action. The GBP/USD struggles for direction as uncertainty over the timing of rate cuts by the BoE and the Federal Reserve (Fed) continues to persist. Read More...
 

GBP/USD edges lower to 1.2660 amid a steady US Dollar, hawkish Fed officials

GBP/USD breaks its four-day winning streak and trades slightly lower around 1.2660 during the Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) maintains its strength on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve’s (Fed) officials, which in turn, undermines the GBP/USD pair. Additionally, the lower February consumer confidence data from the United Kingdom (UK) might have put downward pressure on the Pound Sterling (GBP). Read More...
 

Pound Sterling climbs higher as economists remain gung-ho over UK's economic outlook

The Pound Sterling (GBP) jumps higher in Friday's early American session as the United Kingdom's economic outlook strengthens. The GBP/USD pair advances toward Thursday's high as market sentiment improves. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2683
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.267
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2632
Daily SMA50 1.2676
Daily SMA100 1.2532
Daily SMA200 1.257
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2702
Previous Daily Low 1.2648
Previous Weekly High 1.271
Previous Weekly Low 1.2579
Previous Monthly High 1.2786
Previous Monthly Low 1.2597
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2681
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2669
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2645
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.262
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2592
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2698
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2726
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2751

 

 

 
AUD/USD remained weak and could target 0.6500

AUD/USD remained weak and could target 0.6500

AUD/USD gave away part of the multi-session rebound and retreated to the 0.6530 zone on the back of persistent jitters surrounding the Chinese economy and the collapse to multi-month lows in prices of iron ore.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD resumed the uptrend north of 1.0800

EUR/USD resumed the uptrend north of 1.0800

EUR/USD managed to regain buying impetus and left behind Friday’s small decline on the back of further weakness hurting the US Dollar and rising prudence ahead of the release of US PCE and EMU CPI.

EUR/USD News

Gold under mild pressure near $2,030

Gold under mild pressure near $2,030

Gold lost its traction and retreated below $2,030 in the American session on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovers toward 4.3% after spending the first half of the day in the red and weighs on XAU/USD.

Gold News

Bitcoin price consolidates despite MicroStrategy’s $155 million BTC purchase

Bitcoin price consolidates despite MicroStrategy’s $155 million BTC purchase

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to consolidate, but this could change soon as reports indicate that MicroStrategy has added to its BTC portfolio for the second time this month.

Read more

The week star of the show will be the PCE price index on Thursday

The week star of the show will be the PCE price index on Thursday

This week the star of the show will be the PCE price index on Thursday. Bloomberg reports a consensus forecast of 2.8% y/y from 2.9% in January. Even though the m/may go up, with headline up 0.3% and core a bigger 0.4%.

Read more

