Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Open road to rally? French border easing may precede Brexit deal

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls remain at the mercy of incoming Brexit headlines

A combination of factors failed to assist the GBP/USD pair to capitalize on the previous day's solid bounce of over 300 pips from sub-1.3200 levels, instead prompted some fresh selling on Tuesday. The British pound was pressured by the incoming Brexit-related headlines that the EU has rejected the latest UK proposal on fisheries. Adding to this, the EU's chief negotiator said that there are still deep rifts over fishing rights. This comes on the back of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's warning on Monday that there are still problems in securing a post-Brexit trade deal.

Apart from this, the discovery of a new fast-spreading coronavirus variant and the imposition of strict lockdowns/travel restrictions in the UK continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This, in turn, benefitted the safe-haven US dollar and exerted some additional downward pressure on the major. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Open road to rally? French border easing may precede Brexit deal

The lorries are leaving – slowly at first, but the massive traffic jam around the British port of Dover is beginning to clear. France has eased the travel ban and agreed to allow goods to flow across the English Channel – provided drivers show a negative coronavirus test.

Paris shuttered the border on Sunday following Britain's discovery of a highly transmissible COVID-19 variant that is raging through London. Scientists seem unanimous in saying that vaccines work against this new strain – which is probably circulating in the continent and has yet to be identified. The UK's genetic sequencing s advanced. Read more...

GBP/USD clings to strong intraday gains, comfortably above 1.3400 mark

The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3445 region in the last, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading near the 1.3420-25 region, up around 0.50% for the day.

The pair built on the overnight late rebound from the vicinity of the 1.3300 mark and gained some strong follow-through traction through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. Despite the lack of progress in Brexit negotiations, investors remain hopeful about the possibility of a last-minute EU-UK deal. This was seen as one of the key factors lending some support to the British pound. Read more...