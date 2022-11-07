GBPUSD and the Fed and BoE divergence [Video]
This week the BoE and the Federal Reserve both met and both had divergent views on the terminal rate for each country. The Fed hiked by 75bps as expected, but Jerome Powell signaled that the terminal rate (the ultimate high level of rates the Fed is heading to) would have to increase. This supported the USD as higher interest rates support a domestic country’s currency strength.
In contrast, the Bank of England stated that it may hike rates to a lower level than the market is currently pricing. This was in part due to the UK’s Energy Price Guarantee which the BoE projects to reduce inflationary pressures in the UK. UK Inflation is now expected to peak in early 2023 and return to 2% within 2 years. The UK also awaits a budget announcement on 17 November which is expected to crimp UK demand as taxes increase to plug the gap for public borrowing. Read more...
GBPUSD outlook: The Cable extends advance, eyes 1.15 barrier
Cable surges above 1.14 handle in European trading on Monday, in extension of Friday’s bounce from strong support at 1.1150 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.0348/1.1645) where a double bottom was left.
Fresh advance was sparked by renewed risk mode and so far retraced slightly over 61.8% of 1.1645/1.1146 bear-leg, generating a reversal signal.
Daily studies are turning to bullish configuration as positive momentum is strengthening and RSI/Stochastic are heading north.
Close above daily Tenkan-sen (1.1395) is needed to keep bulls intact for push through pivots at 1.1500/1.1527 (psychological/Fibo 76.4%) that would confirm reversal and open way towards Oct monthly peak at 1.1645. Read more...
GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Sterling eyes 1.1500 after overcoming key hurdles
GBPUSD has managed to build on Friday's recovery gains and climbed above 1.1400 despite having started the week with a bearish gap. The short-term technical outlook suggests that the pair is gathering bullish momentum and that it could test 1.1500 next.
Following Thursday's heavy selloff that was triggered by the Bank of England's (BoE) dovish tone, the Pound Sterling (GBP) benefited from risk flows ahead of the weekend. The market mood remains slightly positive early Monday with the US stock index futures rising between 0.4% and 0.5%. Read more...
