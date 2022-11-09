GBPUSD retreats to 1.1500 despite UK’s political optimism, US inflation, British GDP eyed
GBPUSD bears return to the table, after a three-day absence, as the Cable pair renews its intraday low near 1.1530 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote takes a U-turn from a downward-sloping resistance line from early September.
The Dollar weakness can propel GBPUSD towards 1.19 [Video]
In today's live stream, Dale updated his Forecasts from last Monday Looking to Fade DXY strength into The Fed. The USDCAD put in A Right Shoulder as called headed lower. Dale showed a DXY Monthly with the 1.04 Level being a Red Line for DXY.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD hovers around 0.6500 on mixed Chinese inflation
AUDUSD is keeping its range around 0.6500, as investors assess the mixed Chinese inflation data and its impact on the covid-embattled economy. The US Dollar licks its wounds, awaiting the outcome of the US Mid-term elections, which appears a close call so far.
EURUSD dribbles above 1.0040 support as sentiment sours, focus on US mid-term elections, inflation
EURUSD remains sidelined around 1.0060 while pausing a three-day winning streak near a two-month during early Wednesday. The major currency pair cheered broad US dollar weakness to refresh the multi-day high before the latest challenges to the optimism probed the bulls.
Gold juggles above $1,700 ahead of US Mid-term elections outcome
Gold price (XAUUSD) has shifted into a rangebound profile as investors are awaiting the outcome of the US mid-term elections. The precious metal is displaying back-and-forth moves above the psychological support of $1,700.00.
Decentraland price wipes out retail traders, here's what could happen next
Decentraland price witnessed a bearish storm during the midterm elections. As the price hovers below $0.60, traders are forced to question will the downtrend continue. Or have the bulls already capitulated?
US midterm election results: Too close to call in key states
Marco Rubio wins re-election. Ron DeSantis wins. Katie Britt wins the Alabama Senate race, Rand Paul wins the Kentucky Senate race and Markwayne Mullin and James Lankford wins the Senate races in Oklahoma. The sentiment for the outcomes is US dollar bearish.