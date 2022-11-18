GBPUSD way to 1.2220 is open

The GBP/USD has made 204 pips of the ATR for the last 14 days. It means it’s a very volatile market. At this point the MEGATREND MAs are crossing up with a strong pattern and bulls are in control. Yesterday washout was good to sell the GBP/USD but today we can see that the move is a good trap for bears. Bullish trap trade is in progress and this is my 8 consecutive GBP/USD in profit.

The 1.1890 zone is the zone where the trap trade happened. Market has also been rejected from the MAs and the MH4 zone, The ATR daily target points to 1.2058 but the doors toward the 1.2200 zone are open. Buying the rallies is the option as the MEGATREND MA angle is sharp and pointing up. The jaws are open. Read more ...

GBPUSD set to drop under the 1.15 level

“The Pound survived the much-feared Autumn Statement by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Ultimately, the impact on next year's growth should not prove huge, especially compared to expectations. The tax hike will only affect high incomes and energy companies, and the National Insurance cut by the previous government has not been reversed.”

“We think it is too early to call for a prolonged stabilisation in the Gilt market, and our debt team notes that there is still a lot of extra supply for private investors to absorb.” Read more ...

GBPUSD clings to gains near 1.1900 amid softer USD, lacks bullish conviction

The GBPUSD pair sticks to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and is currently placed around the 1.1900 round-figure mark.

As investors look past a rather unimpressive UK government £55 billion fiscal plan, as outlined in the Autumn budget, a combination of factors assists the GBPUSD pair to regain positive traction on the last day of the week. Expectations that the Bank of England will continue raising rates to combat stubbornly high inflation act as a tailwind for the British Pound. Apart from this, the better-than-expected monthly UK Retail Sales data offers some support to spot prices amid subdued US Dollar price action. Read more ...