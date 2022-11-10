Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBPUSD pound Sterling needs to reclaim 1.1400 to attract buyers

GBPUSD outlook: Fresh bears found a footstep above key support and eye US inflation data for signal

Cable is consolidating within a narrow range, following Wednesday’s 1.6% drop, which retraced over 50% of the recent 1.1146/1.1599 upleg.

Although a reversal pattern formed on a daily chart, fresh bears face strong headwinds from significant support at 1.1319 (top of thick daily cloud/Fibo 61.8%) which so far keeps the downside protected and prevent confirmation of reversal.

Daily studies are currently mixed, but expected to remain slightly biased higher while the action stays above the cloud, though lift and close above 10DMA (1.1427) is needed to revive bulls and extension above psychological 1.15 level to confirm. Read more...

GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to reclaim 1.1400 to attract buyers

GBPUSD has started to fluctuate in a relatively tight range on Thursday after having registered large losses on Wednesday. The pair trades below key resistance levels and the technical outlook suggests that buyers remain on the sidelines. Nevertheless, the market reaction to the US October inflation data is likely to provide the next directional clue for the pair.

In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the risk-averse market environment allowed the US Dollar to gather strength against its major rivals on Wednesday. Although the US stock index futures trade modestly higher on the day, it's too early to assume that risk flows have returned to markets. Read more...

GBPUSD sticks to modest gains struggle to find acceptance above 1.1400 ahead of US CPI

The GBPUSD pair attracts some dip-buying near the 1.1350 region on Thursday and recovers a part of the previous day's heavy losses. Spot prices stick to intraday gains through the first half of the European session, though seem to struggle to capitalize on the move beyond the 1.1400 round figure.

A modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields, along with a positive tone around the equity markets, fail to assist the safe-haven US Dollar to build on the overnight bounce from a multi-week low. Apart from this, some repositioning trade ahead of the crucial US consumer inflation figures caps the upside for the greenback, which, in turn, is seen lending some support to the GBPUSD pair. Read more...