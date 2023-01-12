Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBPUSD picks up bids to snap two-day downtrend [Video]

GBP/USD looks to regain 1.2200 amid downbeat expectations from US inflation
GBP/USD buyers flex muscles around the mid-1.2100s, following the downbeat performance in the last two days, as markets await the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December during early Thursday. In doing so, the Cable pair remains well-set for the biggest weekly gains since late November.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2155
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2146
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2082
|Daily SMA50
|1.1999
|Daily SMA100
|1.168
|Daily SMA200
|1.2005
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2179
|Previous Daily Low
|1.21
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2102
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1841
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.213
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2149
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2105
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2064
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2027
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2183
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.222
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2261
Fade GBP/USD strength post CPI [Video]
In today's live stream, Dale showed EG pointing towards Cable being the Preferred Short. Platinum is sporting a 3 Drive formation. Coach remains negative silver for a decline towards $22.50ish.
