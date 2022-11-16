Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBPUSD levels at around 1.1650 should now prove supportive

Pound rises even as inflation tops 11%

The British pound has moved higher on Wednesday. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.1934, up 0.56%. The pound roared on Tuesday, gaining close to 1% and punching past the 1.20 line for the first time in three months.

It has been a busy time for sterling, which has been marked by sharp swings that would make an exotic currency blush. The pound’s volatility has been especially pronounced in the month of November. The US dollar has hit a rocky patch and the pound has taken full advantage, climbing 3.5% this month. Read more ...

GBPUSD: Levels at around 1.1650 should now prove supportive – Credit Suisse

The dictation of the first Autumn Statement under the leadership of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is unlikely to have major impact on the British Pound. Economists at Credit Suisse highlight the key technical levels to watch on Cable.

“Tomorrow sees UK Chancellor Hunt release his Autumn Statement. A mixture of spending cuts and tax rises is expected to be announced. But in typical politician fashion, Hunt is likely to backload much of the projected fiscal tightening to 2025 and beyond, i.e., after the next general election due by Jan 2025. Given the gloomy projections for UK growth and likely sticky inflation already priced into UK markets, barring a major surprise we see little likelihood this Autumn Statement will have significant GBP impact.” Read more ...

GBPUSD holds steady around 1.1900 mark amid weaker USD, lacks bullish conviction

The GBPUSD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and remains confined in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session. The pair is currently trading around the 1.1900 mark and remains well below a nearly three-month high touched the previous day.

The downside, however, remains cushioned amid the emergence of fresh US Dollar selling, prompted by a slight improvement in the risk sentiment. According to the initial findings, the missile that hit Poland on Tuesday may have been fired by Ukraine at an incoming Russian missile. The headlines infuse some stability in the financial markets, which, in turn, undermines the safe-haven buck. Read more ...