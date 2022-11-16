Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBPUSD levels at around 1.1650 should now prove supportive

Pound rises even as inflation tops 11%
The British pound has moved higher on Wednesday. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.1934, up 0.56%. The pound roared on Tuesday, gaining close to 1% and punching past the 1.20 line for the first time in three months.
It has been a busy time for sterling, which has been marked by sharp swings that would make an exotic currency blush. The pound’s volatility has been especially pronounced in the month of November. The US dollar has hit a rocky patch and the pound has taken full advantage, climbing 3.5% this month. Read more ...
GBPUSD: Levels at around 1.1650 should now prove supportive – Credit Suisse
The dictation of the first Autumn Statement under the leadership of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is unlikely to have major impact on the British Pound. Economists at Credit Suisse highlight the key technical levels to watch on Cable.
“Tomorrow sees UK Chancellor Hunt release his Autumn Statement. A mixture of spending cuts and tax rises is expected to be announced. But in typical politician fashion, Hunt is likely to backload much of the projected fiscal tightening to 2025 and beyond, i.e., after the next general election due by Jan 2025. Given the gloomy projections for UK growth and likely sticky inflation already priced into UK markets, barring a major surprise we see little likelihood this Autumn Statement will have significant GBP impact.” Read more ...
GBPUSD holds steady around 1.1900 mark amid weaker USD, lacks bullish conviction
The GBPUSD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and remains confined in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session. The pair is currently trading around the 1.1900 mark and remains well below a nearly three-month high touched the previous day.
The downside, however, remains cushioned amid the emergence of fresh US Dollar selling, prompted by a slight improvement in the risk sentiment. According to the initial findings, the missile that hit Poland on Tuesday may have been fired by Ukraine at an incoming Russian missile. The headlines infuse some stability in the financial markets, which, in turn, undermines the safe-haven buck. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1909
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1.1862
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1488
|Daily SMA50
|1.1349
|Daily SMA100
|1.1652
|Daily SMA200
|1.2249
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2029
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1741
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1855
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1291
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1919
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1851
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1726
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1589
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1438
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2014
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2165
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2302
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD holds steady above 1.0350 as US Dollar struggles
EURUSD holds steady above 1.0350 heading into the American session. Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open in positive territory and the US Dollar stays on the back foot. In the absence of high-tier data releases, Fedspeak will be eyed for fresh impetus.
GBPUSD retreats from daily highs, stays above 1.1900
GBPUSD has lost its bullish momentum and declined toward 1.1900. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment doesn't allow the US Dollar to find demand in the second half of the day and helps the pair cling to its modest daily gains. The US economic docket will feature Existing Home Sales.
Gold declines below $1,760 as US yields rebound
Gold price came under modest bearish pressure and declined below $1,760 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moved into positive territory near 3.8%, making it difficult for XAUUSD to gain traction.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Hawks are back
High inflation print sure revived the BoJ hawks, and the calls for a policy rate hike, and kept the dollar-yen below the 140 level, but it’s unsure whether the BoJ will give up on its ultra-soft policy stance.