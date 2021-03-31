Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD’s resilient may not last long

GBP/USD recovers back to 1.3800 level amid quarter-end USD selling

USD weakness has allowed GBP/USD to recover back to the 1.3800 level on Wednesday. At present, the pair trades up by around 0.4% or close to 60 pips on the day, though still remains some way off this week’s highs in the 1.3840s.

USD bulls appear to have run out of steam following what has been a very strong month (the DXY is set for its best monthly gains since July 2019 of 2.4%). Surpassing the 93.50 mark appears to have been one key psychological hurdle too much, with traders instead opting to book some profits in lieu of the month and quarter-end.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3784 Today Daily Change 0.0044 Today Daily Change % 0.32 Today daily open 1.374 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3856 Daily SMA50 1.3839 Daily SMA100 1.364 Daily SMA200 1.3279 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3783 Previous Daily Low 1.3706 Previous Weekly High 1.3877 Previous Weekly Low 1.3671 Previous Monthly High 1.4243 Previous Monthly Low 1.3566 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3736 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3754 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3703 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3666 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3626 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.378 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3821 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3858

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound’s resilient may not last long

The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.3811, retaining most of its daily gains by the end of the day, on news that the UK Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised from 1% to 1.3%. Additionally, Total Business Investment in the same quarter printed at 5.9%, much better than the 1.3% previously estimated. The pound took advantage of the easing dollar demand, also resilient due to progress in the battle against the pandemic in the kingdom. On Thursday, Markit will publish the UK final Manufacturing PMI foreseen unchanged from preliminary estimates at 57.9.

