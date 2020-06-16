Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD's rebound from 1.2450 has been capped at 1.2680 area

GBP/USD dives below 1.2600 as risk appetite wanes

Sterling’s rebound from Monday’s lows at 1.2454 has been capped at 1.2680/85 on Tuesday and the pair has retreated to session lows below 1.2600. The initial market optimism following a set of bright macroeconomic data and fresh hopes about the Brexit negotiations has faded on renewed concerns about a second wave of COVID-19 infections that has strengthened the safe-haven USD against its main rivals.

GBP/USD: Fed's move hits dollar and cable bulls are seeing the benefit

The Fed move has hit the dollar, and Cable bulls are seeing the benefit. What had looked to be a corrective near term move has been completely switched on its head and the bulls are suddenly back in control. A strong bull candle into the close yesterday has been followed by further buying pressure today. The near term corrective move seems to have now played out and the bulls are looking to be in the ascendancy. With yesterday’s intraday bounce of $1.2450 we can now derive a four week uptrend on Cable, whilst it is also interesting to see how the now rising 55 day moving average has become a gauge for Cable moves in recent months (first resistance during April and May, now turning into a basis of support).

