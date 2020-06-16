Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD's rebound from 1.2450 has been capped at 1.2680 area

GBP/USD dives below 1.2600 as risk appetite wanes
Sterling’s rebound from Monday’s lows at 1.2454 has been capped at 1.2680/85 on Tuesday and the pair has retreated to session lows below 1.2600. The initial market optimism following a set of bright macroeconomic data and fresh hopes about the Brexit negotiations has faded on renewed concerns about a second wave of COVID-19 infections that has strengthened the safe-haven USD against its main rivals.
GBP/USD: Fed's move hits dollar and cable bulls are seeing the benefit
The Fed move has hit the dollar, and Cable bulls are seeing the benefit. What had looked to be a corrective near term move has been completely switched on its head and the bulls are suddenly back in control. A strong bull candle into the close yesterday has been followed by further buying pressure today. The near term corrective move seems to have now played out and the bulls are looking to be in the ascendancy. With yesterday’s intraday bounce of $1.2450 we can now derive a four week uptrend on Cable, whilst it is also interesting to see how the now rising 55 day moving average has become a gauge for Cable moves in recent months (first resistance during April and May, now turning into a basis of support).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides below 1.1300 as Fed's Powell testifies, after robust retail sales
EUR/USD is falling below 1.13 as Fed Chair Powell testifies on Capitol Hill and repeats his projection of a slow recovery. US Retail Sales rose more than expected in May.
GBP/USD retreats from highs after mixed UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, as UK jobless claims rise only 528.9K, more than expected. On the other hand, the unemployment rate beat with 3.9%. The dollar is on the back foot amid hopes for fiscal and monetary stimulus.
Crypto market saved by the Bell, round 1
Last-minute rises in Bitcoin save the market from a complicated short-term scenario. Ethereum gives the initiative to Bitcoin in the quest for the long-awaited trip to the moon. Ripple could extend his lethargy beyond the summer.
Gold holds steady near $1724-25 area, Powell’s testimony eyed for fresh impetus
Gold dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1717-16 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and was last seen trading in the neutral territory.
WTI stopped perfectly at the hourly trendline following the Saudi export announcement
WTI has been trading higher in line with the general risk-tone in the markets today. There have been some blips from news headlines as China announced another lockdown in Beijing following a potential second wave of the coronavirus.