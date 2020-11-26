Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD's bulls ignore Brexit negative headlines

GBP/USD probes weekly highs under 1.3400, backs off for now
On Wednesday, GBP/USD fell as low as 1.3310 during the European morning session, but through the European afternoon and US morning ground back towards highs set on Monday of just below 1.3400. As trade settles down for what is likely to be a quiet Thursday Asia session ahead of thin US Thanksgiving holiday trade for the rest of the week, the pair has eased back to around 1.3380.
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls ignore Brexit negative headlines
The GBP/USD pair is ending Wednesday near a daily high of 1.3393, holding on to intraday gains despite not so optimistic Brexit headlines. The pair fell to 1.3303 following comments from European Commission’s chief Ursula von der Leyen, who warned a Brexit deal is far from certain. Also, the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has menaced to pull out of the negotiation table if the UK is not willing to compromise on the outstanding issues. Fisheries’ rights are at the top of the list. Still, speculative interest ignored the gloomy headlines and kept selling the greenback.
