Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD's bears taking over after poor UK data

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 10-day EMA, monthly support line stays on sellers’ radar

GBP/USD sellers catch a breather around 1.3123 during Friday’s Asian session. The cable refreshed weekly bottom the previous day before recently bouncing off 1.3106. While 10-day EMA stopped the pair’s further downside amid bullish MACD, the recovery moves are less likely to convince the bulls unless the quote rises past an upward sloping resistance line from September 10, at 1.3262 now.

Though, additional pullback moves toward October’s high near 1.3175 and then to the 1.3200 threshold can’t be ruled out. Should GBP/USD bulls conquer 1.3262 on a daily closing basis, they will rush to refresh the monthly high of 1.3313.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bears taking over after poor UK data

The GBP/USD pair fell for a second consecutive day, bottoming at 1.3107 and ending the day not far above this last. Tepid UK data caused sterling to fall, as the preliminary estimate of Q3 Gross Domestic Product missed expectations, although it advanced by 15.5%. September Industrial Production posted a modest 0.5% monthly advance but fell by 6.3% YoY, missing expectations. The same happened with Manufacturing Production, which contracted 7.9% from a year earlier. A dismal market mood provided support to the dollar in the final trading session of the day.

