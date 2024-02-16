Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD yawns as UK Retail Sales soar

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to stabilize above 1.2600 to discourage sellers

GBP/USD benefited from the renewed US Dollar (USD) weakness and snapped a three-day losing streak on Thursday. The pair, however, lost its recovery momentum after testing 1.2600 and edged lower in the early European session on Friday.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield continued to correct lower following the disappointing Retail Sales data from the US on Thursday and weighed on the USD. Meanwhile, Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Megan Greene reiterated on Thursday that the monetary policy will need to remain restrictive for some time, further supporting GBP/USD. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD yawns as UK Retail Sales soar

UK retail sales were more than impressive, surging 3.4% m/m in January. This crushed the market estimate of 1.5% and followed a 3.3% decline in December. The reading was the largest monthly gain since April 2021. The sharp gain was driven by increased sales of food and fuel. On an annualized basis, retail sales rebounded with a 0.7% gain, compared to a 2.4% decline in December and well above the market estimate of -1.4%.

Traders can be forgiven for scratching their head after the latest retail sales report, which points to consumers spending with gusto. Just a day earlier, the markets were digesting the news that the UK economy had entered a recession late in 2024, after recording back-to-back quarters of negative growth. GDP fell 0.3% in the fourth quarter and 0.1% in the third quarter. What gives? Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD remains capped below the 1.2600 mark following UK Retail Sales data

The GBP/USD pair remains capped below the 1.2600 psychological mark during the early European session on Friday. The upbeat UK Retail Sales data failed to boost the Pound Sterling (GBP) as investors are still concerned about the UK growth numbers for Q4, which indicated that the UK economy entered a technical recession. GBP/USD currently trades near 1.2590, losing 0.04% on the day.

The latest data released from the UK National Statistics showed that the nation’s Retail Sales rose 3.4% MoM in January from the previous reading of a 3.3% decline, stronger than the estimation of 1.5%. On an annual basis, Retail Sales increased by 0.7% YoY in January from a 2.4% fall in the previous reading. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2586
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.2597
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2654
Daily SMA50 1.2676
Daily SMA100 1.2504
Daily SMA200 1.2565
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2601
Previous Daily Low 1.2541
Previous Weekly High 1.2643
Previous Weekly Low 1.2518
Previous Monthly High 1.2786
Previous Monthly Low 1.2597
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2578
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2564
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2558
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.252
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2499
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2618
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2639
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2677

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles above 1.0750, US data eyed

EUR/USD struggles above 1.0750, US data eyed

EUR/USD is trading on the back foot above 1.0750 in European trading on Friday. The renewed US Dollar demand and mixed ECB commentary weigh on the pair. The focus now shifts to top-tier US inflation data and Fedspeak. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.2600 after UK data

GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.2600 after UK data

GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.2600 in the European session on Friday. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose 3.4% on a monthly basis but failed to provide a boost to Pound Sterling. Focus shifts to US January PPI figures.

GBP/USD News

Gold price struggles to lure buyers amid rising US bond yields, ahead of US macro data

Gold price struggles to lure buyers amid rising US bond yields, ahead of US macro data

Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some buyers during the early part of the European session on Friday and looks to build on its recovery from a two-month low, around the $1,984 region touched this week. 

Gold News

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC eyes $60,000 but correction looms

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC eyes $60,000 but correction looms

Bitcoin price retests a tough resistance level at $52,062. A lack of momentum is likely to trigger a correction and consolidation for the next few weeks. Investors can expect BTC to remain between the $52,062 to $45,156 levels. 

Read more

US PPI in view, with jump in import prices highlighting risk of a secondary inflation push

US PPI in view, with jump in import prices highlighting risk of a secondary inflation push

Looking ahead, US PPI inflation brings a final hurdle for markets, as we weigh up the potential for further dollar strength should producer prices start to pick up once again.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures