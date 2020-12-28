Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD witnessed some long-unwinding on the first day of a new trading week

GBP/USD pares intraday losses, holds steady above 1.3500 mark

The GBP/USD pair quickly recovered around 40-50 pips from daily swing lows and was last seen trading with modest losses above the key 1.3500 psychological mark.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some supply near the 1.3575 region and extended the previous sessions' pullback from the vicinity of YTD tops. As investors looked past the post-Brexit trade deal optimism, investors seemed inclined to lighten their bullish bets around the British pound amid a subdued trading action.

Read more...

British pound holds steady after Brexit deal

The British pound rose in early trading as the market reflected on the final Brexit deal that was reached last week. After months of intense negotiations, the EU and the UK finally made concessions that will ensure a close relationship after December 31st. A no-deal Brexit would have led to major difficulties for the UK economy. Experts were predicting that the economy would have lost more than 300k jobs as firms moved to other EU countries.

Read more...