Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD witnessed some heavy selling for the second straight session on Monday

GBP/USD flirts with session lows, below mid-1.2800s

The GBP/USD pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the early North American session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, around the 1.2840 region.

The pair extended the previous session's rejection slide from the vicinity of the key 1.3000 psychological mark and witnessed some heavy selling for the second consecutive session on Monday. Fears over rising COVID-19 cases and talks of a second national lockdown in the UK took its toll on the British pound.

GBP/USD breaking support and looking lower – Elliott wave analysis

GBPUSD made a three-wave, A-B-C corrective move, up from the 1.140 level which can be labelled as a wave X), which is part of a bigger, corrective move. We can see that price completed A-B-C legs in X), and found resistance at the 1.348 level, just below the upper corrective channel line, and started sharply turning. An impulsive turn can be in play, which is now also pointing below the lower corrective channel line, which is first evidence for further weakness to follow, ideally in a three-wave move for wave Y).

