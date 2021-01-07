Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD witnessed some fresh selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand

Elliott Wave weekly: GBP/USD downward correction to begin

GBP/USD, Weekly chart. The main outlook remains in force. The fifth of the ending diagonal is likely over. If correct, we’re at the beginning of a new bullish market. In this case, the price should continue unfolding wave ((1)) or ((A)).

GBP/USD trades with modest losses below 1.3600 mark, downside remains limited

The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 1.3555 region in the last hour, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter.

Following the previous day's good two-way price swings and an early uptick to the 1.3630-35 region, the pair met with some fresh supply on Thursday and was pressured by a solid US dollar rebound. The recent strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields – supported by prospects for more US fiscal stimulus – forced investors to unwind their bearish USD bets.

