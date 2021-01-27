Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD witnessed an intraday turnaround after the initial uptick to fresh 32-month tops

GBP/USD analysis: Tests rising wedge pattern
GBP/USD
Since Tuesday afternoon, the GBP/USD exchange rate has been testing the upper boundary of the rising wedge pattern.
From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that the currency pair could reverse south from the given pattern line and trade downwards within the following trading session.
In the meantime, note that the pair could gain support from the 55– and 100-hour SMAs near 1.3700. If the predetermined support holds, the rate could bounce off and breach the pattern north.
GBP/USD retreats further from multi-month tops, below 1.3700 ahead of US data/FOMC
The GBP/USD pair extended its retracement slide from multi-month tops and refreshed daily lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the momentum further below the 1.3700 mark.
The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the highest level since May 2018 and witnessed an intraday turnaround from the 1.3755-60 region amid resurgent US dollar demand. The optimism over the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and prospects for a strong global economic recovery now seemed to have faded. This, along with doubts about the timing and size of the new US economic stimulus plan, dampened the market mood.
