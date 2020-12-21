Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD witnessed aggressive selling on Monday in reaction to new COVID-19 lockdown in the UK

GBP/USD analysis: Trades below 1.3300
During Monday morning hours, the GBP/USD exchange rate dropped below the 1.3300 level.
It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the weekly S2 located at 1.3133. Thus, a reversal north could occur, and the pair could try to exceed the resistance area formed by the weekly S1 and the 200-hour SMA in the 1.3330/1.3410 range.
GBP/USD rebounds around 100 pips from daily lows, still deep in the red below 1.3300 mark
The GBP/USD pair trimmed a part of its heavy intraday losses and has now recovered nearly 100 pips from sub-1.3200 levels, or over one-week lows touched during the mid-European session. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3275-80 region, still down around 1.80% for the day.
The pair opened with a bearish gap and witnessed some aggressive follow-through selling through the first half of the trading action on the first day of a new trading week. The steep decline was led by the imposition of tougher lockdown restrictions in the UK amid the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
