Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD witnessed aggressive selling on Monday in reaction to new COVID-19 lockdown in the UK

GBP/USD analysis: Trades below 1.3300

During Monday morning hours, the GBP/USD exchange rate dropped below the 1.3300 level.

It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the weekly S2 located at 1.3133. Thus, a reversal north could occur, and the pair could try to exceed the resistance area formed by the weekly S1 and the 200-hour SMA in the 1.3330/1.3410 range.

GBP/USD rebounds around 100 pips from daily lows, still deep in the red below 1.3300 mark

The GBP/USD pair trimmed a part of its heavy intraday losses and has now recovered nearly 100 pips from sub-1.3200 levels, or over one-week lows touched during the mid-European session. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3275-80 region, still down around 1.80% for the day.

The pair opened with a bearish gap and witnessed some aggressive follow-through selling through the first half of the trading action on the first day of a new trading week. The steep decline was led by the imposition of tougher lockdown restrictions in the UK amid the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus.

