Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD witnessed a pullback of over 50 pips from two-day highs, around the 1.3929 area

GBP/USD surrenders intraday gains, turns flat around 1.3875-80 region

The GBP/USD pair retreated over 50 pips from two-day tops and dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3875-80 region during the early North American session.

A goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the US dollar to stall its recent decline to the lowest level since early March. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that failed to assist the GBP/USD pair to capitalize on its intraday positive move, instead prompted some selling around the 1.3930 region.

Sterling mixed as economy recovers, politics to cloud the outlook?

The UK economy is amid a rapid re-expansion as pandemic restrictions are lifted. The UK’s preliminary April PMI survey data proved ample evidence of this, with the headline composite PMI beating expectations in rising to a near seven-and-a-half-year high of 60.0 in the headline reading. The data marked a continued robust expansion in the UK’s private sector economy, with the composite reading having risen sharply from January’s recent low of 41.2 in what is now the second strongest phase of improvement in 23 years of PMI history. The PMI report showed the biggest rise in consumer demand in over seven years in April. Employment rose at its fastest pace for over three and a half years, with business confidence for the year ahead near the record high that was seen in March. Exports remained a relatively subdued area, although returning to growth after three consecutive months of decline.

The outlook for exports is good with Covid vaccinations set to scale up markedly across continental Europe in the months ahead, though the rise in global Covid cases remains a concern. With further societal reopening on track in May and June, by which time the majority of the population will have been vaccinated against SARS-Cov2, the outlook remains positive.

