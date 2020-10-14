Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround from one-week lows

GBP/USD refreshes session tops, looking to build on momentum beyond 1.3000 mark

The GBP/USD pair shot to fresh daily tops during the mid-European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the key 1.3000 psychological mark.

The pair stalled this week's retracement slide from over one-month tops and witnessed some aggressive short-covering move on Wednesday after the UK signalled that it will not abandon Brexit talks immediately. According to reports, the UK will continue its efforts to reach an agreement with the European Union on their future relationship beyond Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s October 15 deadline.

GBP/USD analysis: Could go downwards

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate broke the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel.

It is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market, as the currency pair is pressured by the 200-hour moving average near 1.2960. In this case the pair could target the 1.2850 level.

