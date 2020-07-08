Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD will Sunak send sterling higher?

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls pause ahead of 1.2600 mark; focus on Brexit talks, Sunak’s speech

The GBP/USD pair rallied around 130 pips from daily swing lows and jumped to three-week tops on Tuesday. The pair initially edged lower to the 1.2460 region amid a modest pickup in the US dollar demand, supported by growing worries about the second wave of coronavirus infections. Investors remain concerned that the ever-increasing number of COVID-19 cases could trigger renewed lockdown measures and delay economic recovery. This, in turn, took its toll on the global risk sentiment and drove some haven flows towards the greenback.

The early downtick, however, turned out to be short-lived, rather attracted some aggressive bids despite persistent Brexit-related uncertainties. It is worth recalling that the UK and the EU have struggled to find a compromise on key sticking issues including the level playing field and fisheries. As the UK and the EU negotiating teams prepared to get post-Brexit talks underway, the British pound strengthened across the board and prompted some aggressive intraday short-covering move around the GBP/USD pair.

GBP/USD Forecast: Will Sunak send sterling higher? Brexit, Hong Kong, US coronavirus could cap climb

Sunak is starting with the young – a job placement plan for around 350,000 18-24 year-olds is at the center of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's highly-promoted fiscal stimulus plan. The resident of No. 11 is set to lay out measures to kickstart the economy, and some of the ideas have already been released to the press.

Is this £2 billion scheme sufficient to convince markets about the prospects of the UK economy? Previous ideas regarding green investment have been unfavorably compared with parallel schemes in major European countries. Sunak will speak at around 11:30 GMT and investors will pass judgment. For the pound – more spending is better.

GBP/USD dives to fresh session low, around 1.2500 mark

The GBP/USD pair quickly retreated around 50-55 pips from session tops and dived to fresh daily lows, around the 1.2515 region in the last hour.

The GBP/USD pair quickly retreated around 50-55 pips from session tops and dived to fresh daily lows, around the 1.2515 region in the last hour.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early European session uptick to the 1.2570 region, rather met with some fresh supply and retreated further from three-week tops set on Tuesday. The pair has now drifted into the negative territory, albeit the downside is likely to remain limited.