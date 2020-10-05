Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD will continue moving up above the W L3 [Video]

GBP/USD: Cable looking to edge higher even amidst uncertainty of Brexit and Trump's health [Video]
Cable is looking to edge higher even amidst the uncertainty of a number of hugely significant fundamental factors weigh into the near term price action (Trump’s health and Brexit trade negotiations primarily). Cable moved higher on Friday with a sense that near term weakness still remains a chance to buy. We have previously talked of a pivot around 1.2860 and closing above here is still a gauge for the bulls to remain in control. An early consolidation today and newsflow is once more likely to be a driver. Read More...
GBP/USD will continue moving up above the W L3
The GBPUSD has formed a rising zig-zag pattern and we can see that buying the dips continue. My opinion is that the GBP/USD will go further up unless some out of the blue news hit it.
W L3 makes a confluence with 78.6 and D L4 as the zone is valid for buyers. A retracement to 1.2860-75 could be used for buying into dips. A bounce off the zone and we should see a move up to D L3 – 1.2897. Then from there a move towards W H3 is possible. First 1.2975 then 1.2999. Only a move below 1.2811 will negate the bearish scenario. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Imminent break above 1.30? Brexit boosts pound, but Trump may send it down
Trick or treaty? An accord on future EU-UK relations may come around Halloween – the new deadline for concluding talks. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a conference call on Saturday, agreeing to extend negotiations, thus boosting the pound.
On the other side of the pond, the safe-haven US dollar is retreating amid hopes that President Donald Trump will leave the Walter Reed hospital as his COVID-19 illness is improving. However, both stories have their caveats. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.