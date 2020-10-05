Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD will continue moving up above the W L3 [Video]

GBP/USD: Cable looking to edge higher even amidst uncertainty of Brexit and Trump's health [Video]

Cable is looking to edge higher even amidst the uncertainty of a number of hugely significant fundamental factors weigh into the near term price action (Trump’s health and Brexit trade negotiations primarily). Cable moved higher on Friday with a sense that near term weakness still remains a chance to buy. We have previously talked of a pivot around 1.2860 and closing above here is still a gauge for the bulls to remain in control. An early consolidation today and newsflow is once more likely to be a driver. Read More...

GBP/USD will continue moving up above the W L3

The GBPUSD has formed a rising zig-zag pattern and we can see that buying the dips continue. My opinion is that the GBP/USD will go further up unless some out of the blue news hit it.

W L3 makes a confluence with 78.6 and D L4 as the zone is valid for buyers. A retracement to 1.2860-75 could be used for buying into dips. A bounce off the zone and we should see a move up to D L3 – 1.2897. Then from there a move towards W H3 is possible. First 1.2975 then 1.2999. Only a move below 1.2811 will negate the bearish scenario. Read More...

GBP/USD Forecast: Imminent break above 1.30? Brexit boosts pound, but Trump may send it down

Trick or treaty? An accord on future EU-UK relations may come around Halloween – the new deadline for concluding talks. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a conference call on Saturday, agreeing to extend negotiations, thus boosting the pound.

On the other side of the pond, the safe-haven US dollar is retreating amid hopes that President Donald Trump will leave the Walter Reed hospital as his COVID-19 illness is improving. However, both stories have their caveats. Read More...