Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Will Brexit optimism spark a rally?

GBP/USD technical analysis: Regains optimism above Ichimoku cloud

GBPUSD’s positive response appears to be strengthening as the pair is stepping higher from the minor pullback towards the Ichimoku cloud. The bounce on November 2 off the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) brightened the bias as it drove the price over the cloud, keeping bullish hopes alive. The rising red Tenkan-sen line conveys increasing momentum, while the MACD and the stochastic oscillator reflect a rise in sentiment.

The MACD, in the positive area, is developing above its red trigger line while the stochastic %K line is in the process of positively overlapping the %D line, thus endorsing positive gains. Moreover, the RSI in the bullish region is beginning to head north. However, while the rather flattened 50- and 200-day SMAs are promoting a somewhat neutral picture, the 100-day SMA is backing further advances in the pair.

GBP/USD Forecast: Will Brexit optimism spark a rally? Sterling is well-positioned to rise

"A possible landing zone" for a Brexit deal may spark a take off for the pound. According to The Sun, Chief UK Brexit Negotiator David Frost expressed optimism about reaching a deal shortly.

The report has helped stabilize sterling but skeptics remain. Headlines from the talks have been a see-saw between hopes for an imminent accord and fears of a collapse in talks. Deliberations continue in Brussels and both sides still aim to shake hands before a videoconference of EU leaders on Thursday.

GBP/USD: Bulls await BOE’s Bailey to extend Brexit based gains above 1.3200

GBP/USD cools down to 1.3220, up 0.18% intraday, while heading into Tuesday’s London open. The Cable refreshed the intraday high to 1.3233 in early Asia after The Sun came out with news supporting the Brexit deal between the UK and the European Union (EU). However, mixed sentiment and a lack of major/events join the cautious sentiment ahead of BOE Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech to challenge the bulls.

Having earlier conveyed that the UK will is strict on its red lines while the Brexit talks continue, the British diplomats suggest a soon to realize trade deal with the EU. The forecasts, as conveyed by the UK Chief Brexit Negotiator David Frost, fall short of conveying no solution of the key hurdles like fisheries and level playing field. The latest developments suggest that Brexit talks are on and the Irish PM Micheál Martin also mentioned the gut instinct of the UK to have a trade deal.