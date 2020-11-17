Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Will Brexit optimism spark a rally?

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD technical analysis: Regains optimism above Ichimoku cloud

GBPUSD’s positive response appears to be strengthening as the pair is stepping higher from the minor pullback towards the Ichimoku cloud. The bounce on November 2 off the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) brightened the bias as it drove the price over the cloud, keeping bullish hopes alive. The rising red Tenkan-sen line conveys increasing momentum, while the MACD and the stochastic oscillator reflect a rise in sentiment.

The MACD, in the positive area, is developing above its red trigger line while the stochastic %K line is in the process of positively overlapping the %D line, thus endorsing positive gains. Moreover, the RSI in the bullish region is beginning to head north. However, while the rather flattened 50- and 200-day SMAs are promoting a somewhat neutral picture, the 100-day SMA is backing further advances in the pair. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD Forecast: Will Brexit optimism spark a rally? Sterling is well-positioned to rise

"A possible landing zone" for a Brexit deal may spark a take off for the pound. According to The Sun, Chief UK Brexit Negotiator David Frost expressed optimism about reaching a deal shortly.

The report has helped stabilize sterling but skeptics remain. Headlines from the talks have been a see-saw between hopes for an imminent accord and fears of a collapse in talks. Deliberations continue in Brussels and both sides still aim to shake hands before a videoconference of EU leaders on Thursday. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD: Bulls await BOE’s Bailey to extend Brexit based gains above 1.3200

GBP/USD cools down to 1.3220, up 0.18% intraday, while heading into Tuesday’s London open. The Cable refreshed the intraday high to 1.3233 in early Asia after The Sun came out with news supporting the Brexit deal between the UK and the European Union (EU). However, mixed sentiment and a lack of major/events join the cautious sentiment ahead of BOE Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech to challenge the bulls.

Having earlier conveyed that the UK will is strict on its red lines while the Brexit talks continue, the British diplomats suggest a soon to realize trade deal with the EU. The forecasts, as conveyed by the UK Chief Brexit Negotiator David Frost, fall short of conveying no solution of the key hurdles like fisheries and level playing field. The latest developments suggest that Brexit talks are on and the Irish PM Micheál Martin also mentioned the gut instinct of the UK to have a trade deal. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3229
Today Daily Change 0.0032
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1.3197
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3075
Daily SMA50 1.2969
Daily SMA100 1.2949
Daily SMA200 1.2714
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3242
Previous Daily Low 1.3166
Previous Weekly High 1.3314
Previous Weekly Low 1.3107
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3213
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3195
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3161
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3125
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3084
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3279
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3315

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 as coronavirus dominates the headlines

EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 as coronavirus dominates the headlines

EUR/USD is rising above 1.1850 as concerns about the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the Atlantic are countered by Moderna's upbeat vaccine news. US retail sales and a speech by Fed Chair Powell are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds above 1.32 amid Brexit hopes, ahead of Bailey

GBP/USD holds above 1.32 amid Brexit hopes, ahead of Bailey

GBP/USD has topped the 1.32 level after Chief UK negotiator Frost was quoted saying a Brexit deal could be achieved next week. Concerns about the spread of the virus weigh on markets and replace vaccine optimism. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD catches fresh bids, remains below $1900

XAU/USD catches fresh bids, remains below $1900

Gold stays below $1900 as virus woes outweigh vaccine hopes. XAU/USD formed long-legged doji on the daily sticks. Focus remains on the US Retail Sales and coronavirus data.

Gold news

Forex Today: US virus restrictions dampen vaccine-related optimism, retail sales, Brexit eyed

Forex Today: US virus restrictions dampen vaccine-related optimism, retail sales, Brexit eyed

Markets are off the highs and the US dollar is finding its feet as fresh restrictions in various US states counter optimism from the second coronavirus vaccine breakthrough.

Read more

WTI: Teasing triangle breakout on 1H chart ahead of OPEC+ meeting

WTI: Teasing triangle breakout on 1H chart ahead of OPEC+ meeting

WTI (futures on NYMEX) has caught a fresh bid wave over the last hour, as it looks to regain the $42 level amid expectations that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will delay the oil output hike by three to six months when they meet later on Tuesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures