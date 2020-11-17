Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Will Brexit optimism spark a rally?

GBP/USD technical analysis: Regains optimism above Ichimoku cloud
GBPUSD’s positive response appears to be strengthening as the pair is stepping higher from the minor pullback towards the Ichimoku cloud. The bounce on November 2 off the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) brightened the bias as it drove the price over the cloud, keeping bullish hopes alive. The rising red Tenkan-sen line conveys increasing momentum, while the MACD and the stochastic oscillator reflect a rise in sentiment.
The MACD, in the positive area, is developing above its red trigger line while the stochastic %K line is in the process of positively overlapping the %D line, thus endorsing positive gains. Moreover, the RSI in the bullish region is beginning to head north. However, while the rather flattened 50- and 200-day SMAs are promoting a somewhat neutral picture, the 100-day SMA is backing further advances in the pair. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Will Brexit optimism spark a rally? Sterling is well-positioned to rise
"A possible landing zone" for a Brexit deal may spark a take off for the pound. According to The Sun, Chief UK Brexit Negotiator David Frost expressed optimism about reaching a deal shortly.
The report has helped stabilize sterling but skeptics remain. Headlines from the talks have been a see-saw between hopes for an imminent accord and fears of a collapse in talks. Deliberations continue in Brussels and both sides still aim to shake hands before a videoconference of EU leaders on Thursday. Read more...
GBP/USD: Bulls await BOE’s Bailey to extend Brexit based gains above 1.3200
GBP/USD cools down to 1.3220, up 0.18% intraday, while heading into Tuesday’s London open. The Cable refreshed the intraday high to 1.3233 in early Asia after The Sun came out with news supporting the Brexit deal between the UK and the European Union (EU). However, mixed sentiment and a lack of major/events join the cautious sentiment ahead of BOE Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech to challenge the bulls.
Having earlier conveyed that the UK will is strict on its red lines while the Brexit talks continue, the British diplomats suggest a soon to realize trade deal with the EU. The forecasts, as conveyed by the UK Chief Brexit Negotiator David Frost, fall short of conveying no solution of the key hurdles like fisheries and level playing field. The latest developments suggest that Brexit talks are on and the Irish PM Micheál Martin also mentioned the gut instinct of the UK to have a trade deal. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3229
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3197
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3075
|Daily SMA50
|1.2969
|Daily SMA100
|1.2949
|Daily SMA200
|1.2714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3242
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3166
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3314
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3107
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3213
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3195
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3161
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3084
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3279
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3315
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 as coronavirus dominates the headlines
EUR/USD is rising above 1.1850 as concerns about the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the Atlantic are countered by Moderna's upbeat vaccine news. US retail sales and a speech by Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
GBP/USD holds above 1.32 amid Brexit hopes, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD has topped the 1.32 level after Chief UK negotiator Frost was quoted saying a Brexit deal could be achieved next week. Concerns about the spread of the virus weigh on markets and replace vaccine optimism. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later.
XAU/USD catches fresh bids, remains below $1900
Gold stays below $1900 as virus woes outweigh vaccine hopes. XAU/USD formed long-legged doji on the daily sticks. Focus remains on the US Retail Sales and coronavirus data.
Forex Today: US virus restrictions dampen vaccine-related optimism, retail sales, Brexit eyed
Markets are off the highs and the US dollar is finding its feet as fresh restrictions in various US states counter optimism from the second coronavirus vaccine breakthrough.
WTI: Teasing triangle breakout on 1H chart ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has caught a fresh bid wave over the last hour, as it looks to regain the $42 level amid expectations that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will delay the oil output hike by three to six months when they meet later on Tuesday.