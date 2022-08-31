GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers retain control following Tuesday's recovery attempt

GBP/USD has lost its traction after having failed to clear 1.1750 resistance on Tuesday and ended up closing the third straight day in negative territory. Although the pair stays relatively quiet on Wednesday, the near-term outlook suggests that the pair could suffer additional losses.

The risk-positive market environment helped GBP/USD push higher during the European trading hours on Tuesday. With upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US allowing hawkish Fed bets to continue to dominate the market action, the dollar gathered strength and forced the pair to reverse its direction. Additionally, Wall Street's main indexes turned south following a positive opening and helped the USD stay resilient against its rivals. Read more...

GBP/USD: Will a downtrend start soon?

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1.1650, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.1778.

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1.1660, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1550. Read more...

GBP/USD turns south towards 1.1600 as dollar rebounds ahead of US ADP

GBP/USD is trading on the back foot in the European session, undermined by an impressive rebound staged by the US dollar across its major rivals.

The renewed dollar strength comes on the back of a fresh round of risk-aversion, as investors continue to reprice aggressive ECB and Fed rate hike expectations, which raise concerns over higher borrowing costs at a time when the global economies are at risk of recession. Read more...