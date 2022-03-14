Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD will 1.3000 support continue to hold?

GBP/USD Forecast: Bears could pause on hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine, ahead of BoE/FOMC
The GBP/USD pair prolonged its recent bearish trajectory and kicked off the new week on a downbeat note. This marked the third successive day of a negative move - also the seventh in the previous eight - and dragged spot prices to 1.3000 neighborhood, or the lowest level since November 2020 during the Asian session. The Russia-Ukraine conflict, so far, has shown no signs of easing. In fact, a barrage of Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland on Sunday. This continued underpinning the US dollar's status as the global reserve currency and was seen as a key factor that exerted downward pressure on the major. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Will 1.3000 support continue to hold?
After having started the week with a small bullish gap, GBP/USD has lost its traction and touched its weakest level since November 2020 at 1.3008 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The pair is trading near Friday's closing level of 1.3030 in the early European session as investors remain hopeful for a de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Reflecting the upbeat market mood, US stock index futures are rising between 0.7% and 0.9%. Despite the risk-positive atmosphere, the greenback is holding its ground on Monday and not allowing GBP/USD to gather bullish momentum. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising 2% on the day at 2.04%, the US Dollar Index is moving sideways above 99.00. Read more...
GBP/USD rebounds from YTD low climbs to mid-1.3000s amid modest USD pullback
The GBP/USD pair recovered over 40 pips from the daily low and climbed to a fresh daily high, around mid-1.3000s during the early part of the European session.
The pair managed to defend the 1.3000 psychological mark and reversed an early dip to the lowest level since November 2020 touched earlier this Monday. A goodish recovery in the risk sentiment - as depicted by a positive tone around the equity markets - failed to assist the safe-haven US dollar to capitalize on its modest intraday gains closer to the YTD high. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended support to the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3067
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.3035
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3382
|Daily SMA50
|1.3485
|Daily SMA100
|1.3452
|Daily SMA200
|1.3626
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3125
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3028
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3028
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3065
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3088
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2965
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2903
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3098
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.316
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3195
