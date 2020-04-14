Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD - Why this Boris Bounce may have reached its limits

GBP/USD Forecast: 1.2650 area seems to be the next relevant target for bulls
The British pound retained its positive mood and was being supported by news that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the hospital on Sunday, one week after he was admitted for treatment of COVID-19. The bid tone surrounding the pound assisted the pair to build on last week's positive move and break through a strong barrier near the 1.2480-85 region. The intraday uptick seemed rather unaffected by the ever-increasing number of coronavirus cases and related deaths in the UK.
Bulls even shrugged off not so optimistic comments by the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who was said to have discussed the possibility of a 25% to 30% fall in economic growth during the second quarter of the year. Meanwhile, some late US dollar selling, despite the pessimism over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, provided an additional boost and remained supportive of the pair's momentum beyond the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
Meanwhile, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a strong positive move in the US equity markets, dented the USD's perceived safe-haven status and continued pushing the pair higher through the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair rallied further beyond mid-1.2500s and shot to over one-month tops amid hopes that the pandemic may be reaching its peak in few weeks. It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the momentum or runs out of the steam at higher levels amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Why this Boris Bounce may have reached its limits
Boris Bounce – the term coined for the effect that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's landslide victory had on the economy is now relevant for another reason. The PM has been recovering at Chequers after having a near-death experience due to COVID-19. The British public's sigh of relief of Johnson's comeback is also reflected in the pound. The day to day operations are still run by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, but the PM's improving condition provides confidence.
GBP/USD has also been benefiting from the US dollar's weakness. The safe-haven currency is edging lower as stock markets rise, partially fueled by China's better-than-expected trade balance figures. Beijing reported only modest falls in exports and imports in March.
Returning to the UK, that "Boris Bounce" may have reached its limits. The number of UK coronavirus cases has topped 89,000 amid the government's struggle to provide sufficient tests, admitting that it has room to learn from Germany's experience. Deaths are above 11,000 and may rise at a faster clip once new mortalities in care homes are added.
According to the Guardian, Britain missed three opportunities to join an EU scheme to bulk-buy Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), a scandal that may cause pessimism. Markets are mostly worried about the shuttering of the economy, which will likely be extended through May 7, according to the Times. The longer it lasts, the greater the damage. Read more...
GBP/USD bullish break above key 1.25 resistance
The GBP/USD broke above the key resistance level at 1.25. The bulls remain in control and could continue higher after a pullback.
4 hour chart
The GBP/USD is building a slight rising wedge reversal chart pattern. This could indicate the end of a wave 5 (orange). There could be a trend continuation possible if the bullish swing completed a larger wave 3 (green). In that case, price might make a shallow pullback within a wave 4 (green), which usually respects the 23.6%, 38.2% or 50% Fibonacci support zone. Read more...
