Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD why sterling could temporarily bounce

GBP/USD outlook: Risk aversion keeps pound under pressure but bears face headwinds
Cable extends a steep fall into third straight day and hit a four-week low (1.3661) on Monday. Strong risk aversion in the market lifts the dollar and depresses stocks, keeping the pound under increased pressure.
Bears extended below 1.3700 handle but faced headwinds on approach to pivotal Fibo support at 1.3647 (38.2% of 1.2675/1.4249 ascend) and also from rising thick weekly cloud (cloud top lays at 1.3698). Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Why sterling could temporarily bounce, before the next dollar storm
How low can cable go? GBP/USD has hit a four-week low and is on course for a third consecutive day – with fear driving the dollar higher. The trend may end – or at least undergo a correction.
Evergrande, China's second-largest real-estate company is in dire financial straits and has already missed several debt payments as it struggles with a mountain of some $300 billion in liabilities. Beijing's reluctance to bail the firm out spooks markets even more – as Evergrande's collapse could trigger "contagion" effects that could slow global demand and derail the recovery. China's holidays on Monday and Tuesday adds to the uncertainty. Read more...
GBP/USD hangs near multi-week lows, just above mid-1.3600s
The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the first half of the European session and dropped to near one-month lows, around the 1.3660 region in the last hour.
The pair extended last week's retracement slide from levels just above the 1.3900 mark and witnessed heavy follow-through selling for the third successive session on Monday. This also marked the fourth day of a negative move in the previous five and was exclusively sponsored by a broad-based US dollar strength. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3665
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0076
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|1.3741
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3788
|Daily SMA50
|1.3805
|Daily SMA100
|1.3912
|Daily SMA200
|1.3837
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3813
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3728
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3913
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3728
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.376
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.378
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3676
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3624
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3793
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3845
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3878
