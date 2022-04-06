GBP/USD Price Analysis: Approaches towards 1.3000 on symmetrical triangle breaking
The GBP/USD pair went through an intense sell-off on Tuesday after failing to sustain above the monthly highs at 1.3150. The pair witnessed a sheer downfall, which forced the asset to establish beneath the round level support of 1.3100.
Technical landscape favouring further GBP/USD softness south of $1.31
The British pound, as expected, was on the ropes on Tuesday against its US counterpart. Through the lens of a simple technical trader, the downside move should not surprise. Prime resistance remains a focal point on the weekly timeframe at $1.3473-1.3203, with the chart demonstrating scope to drop as far south as weekly support from $1.2719.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains offered near 0.7575 on risk-aversion, awful Chinese PMI
AUD/USD is holding the lower ground near 0.7575, undermined by the worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis-driven risk-off market profile. A big slump in the Chinese Caixin Services PMI adds to the weight on the AUD. The safe-haven US dollar trades firmer ahead of the Fed minutes.
EUR/USD: 1.0900 giving way although bulls eye correction to 1.0950
EUR/USD bears are in control but the bulls are putting up a fight. EUR/USD is under pressure but has stalled just below 1.0900 on the offer. This gives rise to the prospect of a significant correction of the hourly bearish impulse where bears could be attracted to the discount.
Gold eyes a dip to near $1,900, hawkish Fed officials sour market mood
Gold (XAU/USD) is performing lackluster in the Asian session after a sheer sell-off on Tuesday. The precious metal is oscillating in a range of $1,916.70-1,924.98 and is likely to skid to near the psychological support of $1,900.00, considering the bearish price action and hawkish stance adopted the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers.
Zilliqa price to present a buying opportunity at $0.12
Zilliqa price has not displayed any bullish signals yet. Traders should consider waiting for more price action. Zilliqa price has made an impulsive move to the downside, warranting traders to be patient before forecasting new all-time highs are to be made.
US Purchasing Managers’ Indexes hint at an economic slowdown, credit markets demur Premium
Economic turning points are often hard to see. Credit market inflections are much more dramatic. Case in point are the March Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMI) for the service sector and the surge in US Treasury yields on Tuesday.