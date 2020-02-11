Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD weekly marubozu suggests the bears are in control

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Weekly marubozu suggests the bears are in control
The path of least resistance for GBP/USD is to the downside. The pair created a big red marubozu candle last week, which comprises a long body and little or no shadows, a sign the bears remained in control from the start to finish.
It is reflective of strong bearish sentiment and often precedes notable price sell-offs. Last week's marubozu candle also marked a downside break of the support at 1.2904 (December low).
GBP/USD Asia Price Forecast: Pound vulnerable near 2020 lows vs. greenback
Following the October and December bullish runs, GBP/USD is trading in a rectangle consolidation above the 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
The spot remains under bearish pressure below the main SMAs. The sellers are challenging the 1.2910 support and a break below the level can lead to extra losses towards the 1.2885, 1.2830 and 1.2785 price levels. Corrections up can find resistance near 1.2933, 1.2960 and 1.3000 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
