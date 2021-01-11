Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD weaker in range, eyes on BOE’s Bailey

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye 1.3535 support confluence

GBP/USD wavers around 1.3560, after declining for three consecutive days, during the early Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the cable remains inside a short-term falling triangle, a bullish chart pattern, while eyeing to re-test the formation’s support line and 100-bar SMA.

Considering the recent chatters around the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes in the UK, as well as the spread of the virus initially found in Britain, GBP/USD sellers eye further losses while following the bearish MACD.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Weaker in range, eyes on BOE’s Bailey

The GBP/USD pair closed Friday unchanged at 1.3560, down weekly basis but within familiar levels. Demand for sterling has been undermined by coronavirus developments in the UK, as, despite the tough lockdown announced late in December, the number of new cases keeps increasing, and menacing the health systems which is at a brink of collapse. The kingdom is drawing a plan to vaccinate at least once each citizen, to accelerate imm

Read More ...