Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD weakens amid caution ahead of UK Q3 GDP data

Business investment remained lower as higher borrowing costs forced firms to postpone capacity expansion plans. The UK labor demand and investments are expected to deteriorate for a longer period as the Bank of England (BoE) sees performance from the economy flat-lining. The risks of a recession have escalated as Middle East tensions could ramp up energy prices by disrupting supply chains. Read more...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is declining gradually as investors have turned cautious ahead of the United Kingdom's Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks on the interest rate outlook. Economists have forecasted a nominal contraction in the UK’s growth rate as firms underutilized their entire capacity due to weak spending from households.

In the absence of high-tier data releases, recovering US Treasury bond yields and the cautious market mood help the USD stay resilient against its major rivals. Later in the day, investors will pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. Read more...

After losing more than 50 pips on Tuesday, GBP/USD spent the Asian session fluctuating in a narrow channel at around 1.2300 on Wednesday. The pair, however, came under renewed bearish pressure in the European morning and fell toward 1.2250 amid persistent US Dollar (USD) strength.

