GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls might still aim for a move beyond 1.3200 mark, NFP awaited

The pair added to the previous day's positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The early uptick was supported by sustained selling around the US dollar, which fell to a new two-year low amid doubts about the US economic recovery. Investors remain worried that the US economy could be stalling again due to the country's poor performance in containing the coronavirus outbreak. The greenback was further pressured by the deadlock in the US Congress over the next round of fiscal stimulus measures.

Meanwhile, the British pound got an additional boost after the Bank of England suggested that the economic downturn will be less severe than feared. The UK central bank now predicted that the economic output will shrink by 9.5% this year as against the 14.5% estimated previously. The BoE further offered further optimism and said that high-frequency indicators pointed to a significant recovery in spending.

Sterling weakens against the US dollar pre-NFP

After yesterday's rally in the Pound due to the BOE's not talking about a negative rates scenario the Pound is coming back down from the 1.3180 zone.

This was however accompanied with somewhat distressing employment forecasts.

The USD is picking up big buyers from the lows and is about to break with the previous highs around the 93.00 level and unemplyment and avg. hourly earning forecasts are actually good.

GBP/USD Forecast: Worries about jobs go both ways, weighing on bulls, all eyes on NFP

"The furlough program is not sustainable in the long-run" – the words of Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, provide a reminder that the UK's economic success has its limits., weighing on the pound The UK's unemployment stood at 3.9% in May – the same as pre-pandemic January but it leans heavily on the government paying people most of their salaries while they are at home.

Sunak's comments come ahead of the UK's employment report due out early next week – see preview – and ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls – which carry a high level of uncertainty. Read More...