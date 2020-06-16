Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD weak jobs data deflate recovery extension, capped by 200DMA

GBP/USD Forecast: Is the tiger really in the tank? Three reasons to fade Boris' optimism
"The tiger is the tank" – Prime Minister Boris Johnson has contributed a new expression to the English language when referring to optimism about Brexit talks. After an hourlong videoconference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other EU officials, both sides agreed to work toward a deal.
GBP/USD has advanced on the PM's optimism and also as the US Federal Reserve announced it would buy corporate bonds in markets – and also from firms. The Fed's move is not a game-changer, as it had already laid out the plan back in March, but it then proposed buying Exchange Traded Funds rather than direct buying. Nevertheless, stocks jumped and the safe-haven dollar was sold off. Read More...
GBP/USD outlook: Weak jobs data deflate recovery extension, capped by 200DMA
Cable was lifted by risk mode in Asia and hit session high at 1.2687, where 200DMA capped the advance.
Bulls lost traction after UK labor data showed fall in payrolls and average earnings in May, keeping limited the bounce that emerged after double-rejection above daily cloud.
Daily studies show rising bullish momentum and stochastic, with Monday’s bullish outside day adding to positive signals, however, bulls face headwinds as thick weekly cloud weighs (cloud base lays at 1.2736). Read More...
GBP/USD clings to gains above mid-1.2600s post-UK jobs report
The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone above mid-1.2600s, with bulls still awaiting a move beyond the very important 200-day SMA post-UK macro data.
The British pound remained well supported by easing concerns about a no-deal Brexit, especially after the UK and the European Union agreed to intensify post-Brexit talks. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson added to the optimism and said that an outline of a deal could be reached by the end of July. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2648
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1.2605
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2458
|Daily SMA50
|1.2419
|Daily SMA100
|1.2535
|Daily SMA200
|1.2691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2607
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2455
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2813
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2474
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2549
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2513
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2504
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2403
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2352
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2657
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2708
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2809
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.13 amid an upbeat mood, robust ZEW data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, advancing as markets cheer US fiscal and monetary stimulus. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations with 63.4 points. US retail sales are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from highs after mixed UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, as UK jobless claims rise only 528.9K, more than expected. On the other hand, the unemployment rate beat with 3.9%. The dollar is on the back foot amid hopes for fiscal and monetary stimulus.
Crypto market saved by the Bell, round 1
Last-minute rises in Bitcoin save the market from a complicated short-term scenario. Ethereum gives the initiative to Bitcoin in the quest for the long-awaited trip to the moon. Ripple could extend his lethargy beyond the summer.
Gold clings to modest daily gains, around $1730 area
Gold traded with modest gains through the early European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, around the $1730 region.
WTI: Modest losses from 200-HMA eye downside break of $37.00
WTI defies two-day winning streak while easing from $37.71, down 0.55% during the early Tuesday’s trading. In addition to the black gold’s failure to cross the key HMA, MACD conditions also favor odds of its further declines.