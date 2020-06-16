Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD weak jobs data deflate recovery extension, capped by 200DMA

GBP/USD Forecast: Is the tiger really in the tank? Three reasons to fade Boris' optimism

"The tiger is the tank" – Prime Minister Boris Johnson has contributed a new expression to the English language when referring to optimism about Brexit talks. After an hourlong videoconference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other EU officials, both sides agreed to work toward a deal.

GBP/USD has advanced on the PM's optimism and also as the US Federal Reserve announced it would buy corporate bonds in markets – and also from firms. The Fed's move is not a game-changer, as it had already laid out the plan back in March, but it then proposed buying Exchange Traded Funds rather than direct buying. Nevertheless, stocks jumped and the safe-haven dollar was sold off.

GBP/USD outlook: Weak jobs data deflate recovery extension, capped by 200DMA

Cable was lifted by risk mode in Asia and hit session high at 1.2687, where 200DMA capped the advance.

Bulls lost traction after UK labor data showed fall in payrolls and average earnings in May, keeping limited the bounce that emerged after double-rejection above daily cloud.

Daily studies show rising bullish momentum and stochastic, with Monday's bullish outside day adding to positive signals, however, bulls face headwinds as thick weekly cloud weighs (cloud base lays at 1.2736).

GBP/USD clings to gains above mid-1.2600s post-UK jobs report

The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone above mid-1.2600s, with bulls still awaiting a move beyond the very important 200-day SMA post-UK macro data.

The British pound remained well supported by easing concerns about a no-deal Brexit, especially after the UK and the European Union agreed to intensify post-Brexit talks. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson added to the optimism and said that an outline of a deal could be reached by the end of July.