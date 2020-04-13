Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD weak below 1.2500, inside short-term trading range

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD: Downbeat UK GDP forecast cap upside in Sterling

GBP/USD is struggling to extend its four-day winning streak, as Sterling is struggling to draw bids amid heightened fears of a sharp economic slowdown. The currency pair is trading near 1.2465 at press time, having faced rejection at 1.2486 on Friday. That level capped upside on March 27. 

Britain's gross domestic product (GDP) could fall by up to 30% in April to June period due to the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said, according to The Times. Sunak added that ten ministers were asking for easing of lockdown restrictions, starting from May. 

"It's important that we don't end up doing more damage with the lockdown. We're looking at another three weeks of lockdown and then we can start to ease it," a minister said. 

Read More ...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2468
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.2453
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2132
Daily SMA50 1.2597
Daily SMA100 1.2835
Daily SMA200 1.2656
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2487
Previous Daily Low 1.2445
Previous Weekly High 1.2487
Previous Weekly Low 1.2165
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2461
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2471
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2436
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.242
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2395
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2478
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2503
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.252

 

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Weak below 1.2500, inside short-term trading range

Despite declining to 1.2457, GBP/USD stays inside a two-day-old trading range during the Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the cable pair seesaws around a one-month high flashed on Friday.

However, bearish MACD and repeated failures to cross 1.2500 round-figure seem to keep the sellers hopeful. As a result, 1.2450/45 area including 50-HMA and the said range’s support, will be important to watch as a break of which could trigger fresh declines to 200-HMA level near 1.2365.

Read More ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains flat even as bullish bets hit highest since June 2018

EUR/USD remains flat even as bullish bets hit highest since June 2018

The buying interest in the single currency remains weak, keeping EUR/USD sidelined near 1.0935 while heading into the European session. Reports of bullish market positioning have so far failed to draw fresh bids for the common currency.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Downbeat UK GDP forecast cap upside in Sterling

GBP/USD: Downbeat UK GDP forecast cap upside in Sterling

Sterling finds no takers as UK's finance minister warns of massive economic contraction. The coronavirus-led uncertainty could keep the US dollar better bid. European markets are closed on account of Easter Monday.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Easter Monday limits market moves amid virus-led risk-off

Forex Today: Easter Monday limits market moves amid virus-led risk-off

Asian session remains mostly illiquid amid off at Australia, New Zealand. A lack of major data / events from China, Japan also contributes to the market’s inactivity. Coronavirus-led risk aversion regains attention as the US tops Italy to be the global hotspot.

Read more

WTI: On the bids above monthly support trend line

WTI: On the bids above monthly support trend line

WTI recovers from the short-term falling trend line. 50% Fibonacci retracement, the four-week-old falling trend line on bulls’ radars. Sellers can aim for $20 following the sustained break of the support line.

Oil News

Gold: Drops 1%, bearish RSI divergence on 1H chart

Gold: Drops 1%, bearish RSI divergence on 1H chart

Gold is flashing red on Monday despite the renewed coronavirus concerns and signs of risk-off in the US stock futures. Gold's hourly chart suggests scope for a deeper price pullback. Gold drops alongside losses in the US stock futures.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures