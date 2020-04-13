Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD weak below 1.2500, inside short-term trading range

GBP/USD: Downbeat UK GDP forecast cap upside in Sterling

GBP/USD is struggling to extend its four-day winning streak, as Sterling is struggling to draw bids amid heightened fears of a sharp economic slowdown. The currency pair is trading near 1.2465 at press time, having faced rejection at 1.2486 on Friday. That level capped upside on March 27.

Britain's gross domestic product (GDP) could fall by up to 30% in April to June period due to the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said, according to The Times. Sunak added that ten ministers were asking for easing of lockdown restrictions, starting from May.

"It's important that we don't end up doing more damage with the lockdown. We're looking at another three weeks of lockdown and then we can start to ease it," a minister said.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2468 Today Daily Change 0.0015 Today Daily Change % 0.12 Today daily open 1.2453 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2132 Daily SMA50 1.2597 Daily SMA100 1.2835 Daily SMA200 1.2656 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2487 Previous Daily Low 1.2445 Previous Weekly High 1.2487 Previous Weekly Low 1.2165 Previous Monthly High 1.3201 Previous Monthly Low 1.1412 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2461 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2471 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2436 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.242 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2395 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2478 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2503 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.252

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Weak below 1.2500, inside short-term trading range

Despite declining to 1.2457, GBP/USD stays inside a two-day-old trading range during the Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the cable pair seesaws around a one-month high flashed on Friday.

However, bearish MACD and repeated failures to cross 1.2500 round-figure seem to keep the sellers hopeful. As a result, 1.2450/45 area including 50-HMA and the said range’s support, will be important to watch as a break of which could trigger fresh declines to 200-HMA level near 1.2365.

