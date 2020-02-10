Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Weak below 100-day SMA

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Weak below 100-day SMA

GBP/USD remains on the back foot while taking rounds to 1.2890 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair recently slipped below 100-day SMA for the first time from early-October, which in turn highlights 50% Fibonacci retracement of its October-December rise as the immediate support.

During the quote’s break below 1.2855 nearby rest-point, November 2019 low of 1.2770 can entertain the bears ahead of the key 1.2700-1.2695 support zone that includes 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day SMA.

Read More ...

Chart Of The Week: GBP/USD eyes 50% mean reversion – 1.2730s

GBP/USD is in distribution below a key 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. 1.2780 guards territories to a 50% mean reversion of the early Sep 2019 lows-Dec 2019 highs – 1.2730. Bullish correction cannot be ruled out prior to fresh pulse and lower-lows to the downside targetting the 200-DMA sub 1.2700.

The daily chart maps out the downside target as being the 50% and 61% Fibonacci retracements and the confluence with prior support/resistance areas, looking left. On the upside, we can see that a break above prior resistance/support structures, the trend-line resistance opens territories above 1.32.

Read More ...

FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!

Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com